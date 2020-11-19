Search

Advanced search

Survey finds less than one in six Havering dentists are accepting NHS patients

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 November 2020

Only four dental practices in Havering out of 27 who were surveyed are accepting new NHS patients. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Only four dental practices in Havering out of 27 who were surveyed are accepting new NHS patients. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Less than a sixth of Havering dentists that answered a consumer group survey said they were accepting NHS patients.

The figure comes from a questionnaire undertaken by Healthwatch Havering, which it carried out in response to “many reports of residents having difficulty in obtaining dental treatment during the pandemic”.

It submitted questions in October to all of the borough’s 45 registered practices, with 27 responding.

Only four of those said they were accepting NHS patients, with 18 accepting private patients and seven not accepting new patients.

When quizzed by Healthwatch Havering on when they expected to accept new patients, 13 said they “do not anticipate” taking on new NHS patients.

The Healthwatch Havering report said: “It is worrying that fewer than 10 per cent of dental practices in Havering seem willing to accept new NHS patients at present.

You may also want to watch:

“Although the number of dentists offering NHS services has been falling nationally for several years, the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown has brought the lack of NHS cover to the fore.

“Those patients who had not accessed dental treatment for some time suddenly found themselves unable to do so and with little, if any, choice as to where they could do so when it became available.”

It went on to say that the main reason cited for dentists not wanting to take on NHS patients was that they feel the NHS dentistry contract was not worth their while in signing up to.

“Given the importance of good dental health to an individual’s wellbeing, it is to be hoped that NHS England will find a way to devise an improved contract offer to incentivise more dentists to offer NHS dentistry.”

When contacted for a response, NHS England referred the Recorder to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

A DHSC spokesperson said: “We want dentists to be incentivised to prevent as well as treat oral health problems.

“A new system is being trialled which focuses more closely on helping dentists promote oral health and better self-care.

“Alongside NHS England, we will be carefully considering the results of this along with the immediate work to recover from the impact of Covid-19.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Havering College insists on ‘zero tolerance’ to violence in wake of dispersal orders

The Ardleigh Green campus of Havering College. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Woman hit twice by car in Upminster issues road safety plea

More than a year on Sandra Ponter continues to experience shooting pains in her right leg and swelling. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Ombudsman orders council to compensate elderly woman for failures by contracted carers

Havering Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Heritage: The happy marriages of Hare Street

The hamlet of Hare Street is now forgotten. Picture: Brian Evans

Eight Covid marshals deployed across Havering

Havering's Covid-19 marshals. Picture: Havering Council

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Havering College insists on ‘zero tolerance’ to violence in wake of dispersal orders

The Ardleigh Green campus of Havering College. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Woman hit twice by car in Upminster issues road safety plea

More than a year on Sandra Ponter continues to experience shooting pains in her right leg and swelling. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Ombudsman orders council to compensate elderly woman for failures by contracted carers

Havering Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Heritage: The happy marriages of Hare Street

The hamlet of Hare Street is now forgotten. Picture: Brian Evans

Eight Covid marshals deployed across Havering

Havering's Covid-19 marshals. Picture: Havering Council

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Urchins Brown hoping that lockdown will help him out

Ellis Brown of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020

West Ham Women confirm exit of boss Beard

West Ham manager Matt Beard during West Ham United Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 15th November 2020

O’Sullivan ranks Slessor win ‘one of best of career’

Ronnie O'Sullivan during day seven of the Betway UK Championship at the York Barbican.

Charlton Women 0 West Ham Women 4

Emily van Egmond (R) and Alisha Lehmann of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 15th November 2020

Survey finds less than one in six Havering dentists are accepting NHS patients

Only four dental practices in Havering out of 27 who were surveyed are accepting new NHS patients. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA