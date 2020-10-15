Havering sees record weekly number of positive coronavirus cases, latest figures reveal

People queue up outside a walk through coronavirus testing centre. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The number of Havering residents testing positive for Covid-19 has reached a record weekly high, according to the latest figures.

Statistics published on Havering Council’s website show 225 people tested positive for the virus in the week ending October 9.

The previous peak was 196, which was recorded in the week ending April 10.

The latest figure was more than double the number recorded two weeks previously, but the number of Covid-19 related deaths in the borough remains low - with just two recorded in the week up to October 2.

Health secretary Matt Hancock announced today that Havering is set to move into the high tier of Covid restrictions put in place by the government.

The decision, to come into effect at midnight on Friday, will see people unable to meet with other households in any indoor setting.

Council leader Damian White said: “In Havering the rise in the number of people infected with Covid-19 and the latest weekly numbers of residents testing positive in the borough are the largest we have ever seen.

“With the confirmation that Havering and Essex have moved into the new high alert level and the change in the rules on households mixing indoors, we all need to play our part in reducing the transmission of this virus.

“To avoid undoing all the progress that was made in controlling the spread of Covid-19, please remember to follow the public health advice of hands, face, and space and to follow the new restrictions for tier two.”

For more information and support, visit www.havering.gov.uk/doingmybit.