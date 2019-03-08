Teen pregnancies and 12,000 A&E visits: New Public Health England report reveals Havering’s child health worries

Levels of teen pregnancy in Havering are above the national average. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Levels of teen pregnancy, family homelessness and young children attending A&E in Havering are worse than the national average according to a new report from Public Health England.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Havering’s Child Health Profile 2019 reveals that although “overall, the health and wellbeing of children in Havering is better than England”, there are still several areas the borough needs to focus on providing more support for younger people.

New statistics show 106 girls under the age of 18 conceived in 2016 - around 24 girls per 1,000 living in the borough.

The average for London is around 17 per 1,000 girls, while the national average across England is 19 per 1,000 girls.

And Havering’s new mums are much less likely to breastfeed - only 59.7pc of mothers do it, despite the fact it is recommended by healthcare bosses – but also less likely to smoke while pregnant, with just 7.2pc of mums-to-be not giving up the habit.

The report also revealed that infant mortality rates across the borough are better than the English average, but tragically six infants still died before turning one.

According to Public Health England, one-in-10 Havering children (10.3pc) entering the school system in Reception classes are obese, with this rising to one-in-five (22.8pc) by the time they leave primary school in Year 6.

In 2017/18, there were also 11,942 A&E attendances by children aged four years or younger, which when broken down into a percentage is more than usual, but the number of young people being admitted for instances of self-harm in the borough is bucking the national trend and decreasing.

Overall, levels of child poverty in the borough are better than elsewhere in the country, with just 16.5pc of children under 16 years old living in poverty, but the rate of family homelessness is worse.

Havering Council has been contacted for comment.