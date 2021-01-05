Havering's new coronavirus cases begin to slow since New Year, Redbridge and Barking continue to soar

Published: 5:23 PM January 5, 2021

Queen's Hospital, Romford and King George, Goodmayes have now seen more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths. - Credit: Ken Mears

The number of coronavirus deaths passed 1,000 at Queen's and King George hospitals over the weekend, the latest official figures show.

New cases in Havering have begun to slow a little while cases continue to soar in neighbouring Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham.

NHS England figures show 1,019 people had died in hospital at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust as of 5pm on Sunday (January 3).

That was an increase of 30 compared to Friday, when there were 989. It means there have been 89 deaths in the past week, up from 71 the previous week.

The victims were among 8,646 deaths recorded across London. Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.

In Havering the number of new cases has slowed a little bit. There were 3,083 new cases in the latest week December 25 to 31. That's 1,188 cases per 100,000 people. Since December 30, the number of positive tests has fallen with 175 less than last week.

In Redbridge, there were 4,218 new cases in the same week, 1,382 per 100,000, an increase of 624 new cases compared with the previous week showing cases still soaring. For Barking and Dagenham, cases are also still soaring with 3,143 new cases in the same week, 1,476 cases per 100,000 and an increase of 788 new cases.