Search

Advanced search

Havering now included in early roll-out of mass Covid testing despite initial government ‘oversight’

PUBLISHED: 17:15 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:53 11 November 2020

Havering was initially missed off the list for coronavirus mass testing, despite currently having the highest infection rate in London. Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

Havering was initially missed off the list for coronavirus mass testing, despite currently having the highest infection rate in London. Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

PA Wire/PA Images

Havering has confirmed it will be included in the early roll-out of rapid Covid-19 tests, although it initially appeared it had missed out despite having the highest coronavirus infection rate in London.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) has confirmed it received an application for mass testing from the council and the borough will be included in the scheme in the “next coming weeks”.

On Monday (November 9), it was announced by the prime minister that NHS Test and Trace and local directors of public health are increasing testing of priority and high-risk groups in local communities on a weekly basis with 600,000 tests to be sent out this week.

Each director of public health was given the opportunity to apply for the kits to be used to test local people based on their knowledge of the community, in a bid to help stop the spread of the infection and protect the vulnerable.

You may also want to watch:

Leader of Havering Council, Damian White said: “We expressed an interest to participate and were surprised to see we were not included when it was announced.

“We now know this was an oversight by the Department of Health and Social Care and we are now part of this first group who will be doing this. We couldn’t afford to ignore this as we see the number of people infected by Covid-19 continuing to increase in the borough.”

Havering’s director of public health, Dr Mark Ansell said: “We’re pleased with the outcome as it means that people who may be infected and infectious but without symptoms can get tested and take the necessary actions, and ultimately help us in our fight against the virus.

“We are still in the early stages of developing our plans to deliver these tests and we’re working out how and where the tests will be delivered. As soon as more information is available we will publish our plans on the website and social media.”

The directors of public health are to determine how to prioritise the allocation of these new tests, based on the specific needs of their communities, and will determine how people in each community are tested.

They will be supported by NHS Test and Trace to expand testing programmes in their area through access to training and clinical and operational guidance.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus in Havering now spreading at fastest rate in London

Havering recorded 234 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, (October 28 to November 3), an increase from 164.9 over a seven day period. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

More than 1,300 people sign petition opposing planned development near former RAF Hornchurch

Mark Smith, Violet Jones, Sheila Watts and Latifa Razzaque at a protest held before the second lockdown opposing plans for a 21-home development on land north of Cavendish Avenue, Elm Park. Picture: Mohammad Razzaque

Shop Local: Romford restaurant owner on bouncing back after ‘devastating’ lockdown

Bunno owner Serhiy Horobets with his son Denis. Picture: Serhiy Horobets

Shop Local: Hornchurch salon owner celebrates 25 years in the business

Kerry Larcher, left, with staff members Scott Dale and Jenni Mullett. Picture: Kerry Larcher

Havering now included in early roll-out of mass Covid testing despite initial government ‘oversight’

Havering was initially missed off the list for coronavirus mass testing, despite currently having the highest infection rate in London. Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Havering now spreading at fastest rate in London

Havering recorded 234 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, (October 28 to November 3), an increase from 164.9 over a seven day period. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

More than 1,300 people sign petition opposing planned development near former RAF Hornchurch

Mark Smith, Violet Jones, Sheila Watts and Latifa Razzaque at a protest held before the second lockdown opposing plans for a 21-home development on land north of Cavendish Avenue, Elm Park. Picture: Mohammad Razzaque

Shop Local: Romford restaurant owner on bouncing back after ‘devastating’ lockdown

Bunno owner Serhiy Horobets with his son Denis. Picture: Serhiy Horobets

Shop Local: Hornchurch salon owner celebrates 25 years in the business

Kerry Larcher, left, with staff members Scott Dale and Jenni Mullett. Picture: Kerry Larcher

Havering now included in early roll-out of mass Covid testing despite initial government ‘oversight’

Havering was initially missed off the list for coronavirus mass testing, despite currently having the highest infection rate in London. Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford chairman believes footballers at this level will remain fit during lockdown

Bagasan Graham of Romford and Joe Hood of Bury Town during Bury Town vs Romford, Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Football at Ram Meadow on 31st October 2020

Havering now included in early roll-out of mass Covid testing despite initial government ‘oversight’

Havering was initially missed off the list for coronavirus mass testing, despite currently having the highest infection rate in London. Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

Rainham former RAF sergeant and Romford 72-year-old jailed for money laundering

Cash seized. Picture: NCA

Elderly Covid patients leaving hospital will be moved to one of two special care homes to recover

Two care homes will take elderly people who test positive for Covid when they leave hospital so they don't spread the virus to other residents. Picture: PA

Daggers vs Stockport match postponed due to coronavirus

Dagenham & Redbridge's match against Stockport County has been postponed. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo