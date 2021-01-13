Council and charities join forces for mental health awareness campaign

Published: 4:33 PM January 13, 2021

The #BeNiceToYourNoggin campaign has been launched in Havering to raise mental health awareness. - Credit: Havering Council

Havering Council and charities such as Havering Mind have teamed up to launch a mental health awareness campaign.

The initiative, called #BeNiceToYourNoggin, aims to highlight support on offer in the borough.

It also features cartoons, created by Hornchurch illustrator Richard Darani, which include characters called Noggins.

The #BeNiceToYourNoggin campaign has been launched in Havering to raise mental health awareness. - Credit: Havering Council

A council spokesperson said these characters have been used to help people start conversations on issues such as isolation, anxiety and grief.

With lockdown three now well underway, council leader Damian White said taking care of mental health has never been more important.

You may also want to watch:

He added: "Unfortunately, a lot of people do not feel entitled to seek help and have difficulty accessing it when they do.

"This new campaign will highlight and connect people to the wealth of excellent services and community support that we are lucky to have in our borough.

"I hope #BeNicetoYourNoggin will make it easier for us all to talk about the issues we’re facing at the moment because of Covid-19 and that it will enable residents to be able to access that vital help they may need.”

The #BeNiceToYourNoggin campaign has been launched in Havering to raise mental health awareness. - Credit: Havering Council

Havering Mind's chief executive Sarah Balser felt that looking after mental health is just as important as maintaining physical health.

"Poor mental health can be long-lasting and more impactful than other health conditions," she said.

"It impacts on people and their families, lost jobs and income, lower self-esteem and educational attainment, and quality of life."

The #BeNiceToYourNoggin campaign has been launched in Havering to raise mental health awareness. - Credit: Havering Council

The campaign will also include a series of events for residents and businesses with the council, charities and mental health experts to encourage conversation about mental wellbeing.

Richard said: “We’re all so busy trying to get our family through the current pandemic on a day-to-day basis that we rarely find time to recognise our own emotions and responses.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council. - Credit: Mark Sepple/Havering Council

"I hope my illustrations will help to start conversations around mental health by helping people realise they are not alone in how they may be feeling.”

More information on the campaign and how to get involved can be found at www.havering.gov.uk/benicetoyournoggin.