Mayor returns to duties after battling Covid in hospital

Havering’s mayor has returned to his duties after being hospitalised with Covid.

Cllr John Mylod stepped back into his role on February 7 after coming down with the virus in early December.

He told this newspaper that on December 3 he felt unwell and went to bed - three days later, he was still asleep.

“Lucky me, I’ve got really good neighbours and they saw the curtains weren't drawn for three days so they called the police," he said.

“All I know is that I was in bed and woke up to a room full of people."

Cllr Mylod’s children travelled from Chelmsford to be with their dad and he was taken to Queen's Hospital, where he was unconscious for around 10 days.

“I was looked after wonderfully by the nurses and have spent all of this time trying to get better and now, I'm OK.

“I’m pleased that I'm now over the worst, " shared Cllr Mylod.

He added: “I’d had the three vaccinations, but I was told without them, I could have died.”

Cllr Mylod said he is feeling fine but still recovering.

He will attend the meeting at Romford Town Hall tonight at 7.30pm.