Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Diabetes group celebrates 40 years of raising awareness in Havering

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 June 2019

Secretary Ann Prescott and chairwoman Debbie Broom with members of Havering's diabetes group after they presented �1,000 to Diabetes UK.

Secretary Ann Prescott and chairwoman Debbie Broom with members of Havering's diabetes group after they presented �1,000 to Diabetes UK.

Archant

For 40 years, the Havering Diabetes Group has been supporting people in the borough who share the same condition.

L-R: Secretary Ann Prescott and chairwoman Debbie Broom from Havering's diabetes group at the Diabetes UK London Conference.L-R: Secretary Ann Prescott and chairwoman Debbie Broom from Havering's diabetes group at the Diabetes UK London Conference.

To mark the special occasion, the group will be holding a special dinner on July 15.

Debbie Broom, chairwoman of the association, attended one of the first meetings four decades ago.

She told the Recorder: "The aims of the association are to improve the lives of people with diabetes and to work towards a future without diabetes.

"Over the years we have helped people who not only have the condition, but also their family and carers.

Members of the Havering Group Diabetes UK at one of their meetings in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Havering Group Diabetes UKMembers of the Havering Group Diabetes UK at one of their meetings in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Havering Group Diabetes UK

"You do find that sometimes a parent will have it and their child too, as it just so happened to be the case with myself and my mum."

Debbie has been chairwoman of the association for three years.

"We've always tried to be there for the community and to be a sort of support network," she said.

"The fact that we're still in existence after 40 years is quite an achievement.

"There aren't many groups out there.

You may also want to watch:

"We can't give out medical advice but we do have a table of free literature for people to look at our meetings covering Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

"For the last three years, we have tried to have all of our speakers as medical speakers."

The technology around managing diabetes has made significant changes.

Debbie remembers a time going back 40 years when people with Type 1 diabetes used glass syringes to administer insulin.

"Now we have disposable syringes, insulin pens and insulin pumps," she said.

"Things have moved on so much with the research."

Secretary of the Havering group, Ann Prescott, added that she is now able to use a Freestyle Libre device which provides instant glucose readings. This method of testing avoids constant finger pricking to get a blood glucose reading.

"It has advanced greatly as far as the technology is concerned," said Ann.

"More and more people are getting this condition.

"It's quite a shame because the help is out there but it isn't always reaching people."

Havering Diabetes Group has invited the mayor, founder of the Havering group Peter Scott, former president of Diabetes UK Richard Lane and the current chief executive of Diabetes UK Chris Askew, to their celebratory dinner next month.

Contact Ann Prescott on 01708 935779 or visit havering.diabetesukgroup.org.

Most Read

Gallows Corner Crash: 22-year-old woman dies after she was hit by car on A12

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

Coral Car park: Havering planning committee to consider proposals for 88 new homes on Romford Dogs’ overflow site

Havering Council will be considering proposals for 88 homes to be built on the corner of London Road and Spring Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Grandmother, 91, ‘petrified’ after three men ransack Rainham sheltered housing

Three men raided the home of a 91-year-old grandmother at sheltered housing Randall Court, Rainham.

Gallows Corner crash: Woman airlifted to hospital after she is hit by car

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

Police searching for driver who fled Upminster crash

Police are searching for the driver of a Mercedes which crashed into a concrete street lamp in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google

Most Read

Gallows Corner Crash: 22-year-old woman dies after she was hit by car on A12

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

Coral Car park: Havering planning committee to consider proposals for 88 new homes on Romford Dogs’ overflow site

Havering Council will be considering proposals for 88 homes to be built on the corner of London Road and Spring Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Grandmother, 91, ‘petrified’ after three men ransack Rainham sheltered housing

Three men raided the home of a 91-year-old grandmother at sheltered housing Randall Court, Rainham.

Gallows Corner crash: Woman airlifted to hospital after she is hit by car

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

Police searching for driver who fled Upminster crash

Police are searching for the driver of a Mercedes which crashed into a concrete street lamp in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Rainham captain pleased with ‘professional’ performance as side bounce back with win

Jon O'Neill in batting action for Rainham. (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Daggers sign Brundle from Dover Athletic

Mitch Brundle and former Dagger Mason Bloomfield battle for the ball (Pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Former Daggers captain Nunn joins Billericay Town

Ben Nunn of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bentley upset league leaders Springfield, while it’s mixed fortunes for other club sides

Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019

Wright says Daggers has different targets this campaign

Will Wright clears the ball for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barrow in the National League (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists