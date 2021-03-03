How many Covid-19 vaccinations have been given where you live?

Published: 7:00 AM March 3, 2021

More than 60,000 people who are eligible have been given at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccination.

In total, 62,655 jabs were given in Havering up to February 21, according to the latest figures published by the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS).

Dr Mark Ansell, director of public health at the council, said: "Uptake in Havering has been considerably higher amongst older and more vulnerable residents, who were offered the vaccine first, compared to the London average.

"This is a great achievement by the local NHS trusts and GPs, as well as many hundreds of volunteers.

"However, we are not out of the woods yet, and we need to maintain and improve upon this performance as vaccines are offered to younger residents in coming months. The opening of a new mass vaccination centre in Romford will increase the number of doses we can deliver locally."

Vaccines have been given to 12,589 people aged 80 or over; 8,226 aged 75-79; 11,253 aged 70-74 and 30,587 under 70s.

The population of Havering is 259,552, according to the council. Based on this figure, 24 per cent of the borough has been vaccinated.

As of February 19, Havering saw 26,195 people test positive for coronavirus. A total of 226 cases were reported in the week to February 19, according to the town hall.

The Romford constituency has seen 26,698 jabs given. Hornchurch and Upminster has seen 31,530, according to NIMS.

The constituency of Rainham, which also includes Dagenham, has seen 25,143 jabs given.

Dr Ansell said: "Regular vaccination will be a critical part of living with coronavirus in the future, and we need very high uptake to avoid further waves of infection that might threaten to overwhelm the NHS.

"We understand some people have concerns about the vaccine, and we are working with NHS and other local partners to address those concerns and provide reassurance that the vaccine is safe, so that we can get as close to 100 per cent uptake as possible and navigate out of this crisis."