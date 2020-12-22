Havering's Covid rate is second highest in England

Published: 5:36 PM December 22, 2020 Updated: 6:06 PM December 22, 2020

The coronavirus case rate in Havering is more than 1,000 per 100,000 people. - Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

More than 3,000 people in Havering tested positive for coronavirus in just seven days - with the borough's rate rising to become the second highest in England.

Rolling data from Public Health England has revealed 3,091 new cases in the week to December 18, bringing the rate to 1190.9 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 597.2 per 100,000 in the previous seven days.

It is second only to Thurrock, which has highest rate in England, with 2,192 new cases recorded in the seven days to December 18 - the equivalent of 1257.3 cases per 100,000 people.

The two authorities are among nine in England to have a case rate of higher than 1,000 per 100,000 people, with all being in London, Kent or Essex.