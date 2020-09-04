Search

Havering Council launches toolkit offering coronavirus guidance for businesses

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 September 2020

Havering Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Havering Council has launched a toolkit for the borough’s businesses as part of a campaign aimed at preventing a local lockdown.

The initiative, #DoingMyBit, began last month and asks people to help in reducing the spread of coronavirus.

The council is also encouraging businesses to take part and a spokesperson said it is calling on them to “get involved and show that they are committed to keeping the community safe”.

It has provided a toolkit containing information on how businesses can ensure they are abiding by the government’s Covid-19 measures and keeping staff members and customers safe.

The resource includes social distancing posters, guidance on re-opening premises safely and what to do if there is a Covid-19 outbreak in the workplace.

Council leader Damian White said: “After an incredibly difficult few months for our local businesses, I am proud to see how well they are adapting to the changes that the coronavirus pandemic has brought.

“This new toolkit will help guide our local businesses through public health advice and government guidance so they can ensure they are compliant and Covid-secure.

“Coronavirus remains a threat in our community, and our local businesses doing their bit to keep Havering safe will prevent a local lockdown in our borough.”

The latest move comes as Havering saw its highest weekly number of coronavirus cases in three and a half months during the seven days ending August 28.

Statistics published on the council’s website showed that there were 37 cases reported in the borough in that week.

This was the highest figure in any week since there were 53 confirmed cases in the week up to May 8.

The council’s director of public health, Mark Ansell, said: “As many of us return to a more normal way of life, it is increasingly important we all take the right measures to protect ourselves and others.

“That is why we recently launched our public health campaign #DoingMyBit.”

He added that people should wear face coverings unless you are exempt, practise social distancing, get tested when you think you have Covid-19 symptoms and comply with NHS Test and Trace.

For the toolkit and more information, go to havering.gov.uk/doingmybit.

