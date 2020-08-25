Search

‘We must remain vigilant’: Havering Council launches campaign asking residents to help keep borough out of lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 August 2020

The launch of Havering Council's public health campaign #DoingMyBit. Front row: Cllrs Roger Ramsey, Robert Benham, Damian White and Jason Frost. Back: Mark Ansell, director of public health and Andrew Blake-Herbert, council chief executive. Picture: Havering Council

Havering Council

Havering Council has launched a campaign calling on residents to help ensure the borough remains out of lockdown.

The #DoingMyBit initiative kicked off with an event at Havering Town Hall on Monday (August 24) attended by leading council figures.

The council said the scheme is asking residents to assist in reducing the spread of coronavirus and to protect Havering from being put into local lockdown.

The latest figures for Havering show that in the week ending August 21, there were 19 residents who tested positive for coronavirus.

The figure has remained relatively level over the past month and puts the borough’s weekly case rate of 7.3 cases per 100,000 residents below the London average of 9.6 and far below places such as Oldham (56.9), where the Government has introduced additional restrictions.

But Havering’s director of public health, Mark Ansell, warned people not to be complacent.

He said: “All across the borough, from Romford to Rainham and Hornchurch to Harold Hill, residents are already doing their bit to prevent local lockdowns.

“However, we must remain vigilant. The virus remains a very real threat and it’s crucial that we keep playing by the rules so that we protect each other, our jobs and our livelihoods.”

Among the steps the council is calling on residents to do include maintaining social distancing, complying with NHS test and trace and following quarantine measures when travelling abroad.

It is also telling people to wear a face covering in shops and on public transport unless exempt, as well as self-isolating and getting a test if you have developed virus symptoms - a new, continuous cough, high temperature and a loss or change to sense of smell or taste.

A digital billboard van made its way around the borough on Monday spreading the campaign’s message while a council spokesperson said online events will be held to provide more advice to residents.

Council leader Damian White said the campaign is also hoping to shine a light on what residents are doing to keep the borough safe.

The council is asking residents and businesses to share how they are “doing their bit” on its online channels.

It has also produced a campaign toolkit with resources to help people get involved.

For this and more, go to havering.gov.uk/doingmybit.

