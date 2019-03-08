Havering and Kafoodle help students ensure food is allergen-free

Secondary school students in Havering can use the Kafoodle app to make sure that their food is allergen free. Picture: Havering Council Archant

A new partnership will allow pupils to use innovative technology and select lunches safe in the knowledge that their choice matches their dietary needs.

Havering Council's catering organisation, HES Catering Services, developed a partnership with food tech innovators Kafoodle to help secondary school students with food allergens.

The students will receive a unique QR code developed by Kafoodle.

They can then scan this code with their mobile phone which opens up an online app, where they can view daily menus and filter options based on known food allergens or dietary requirements.

The menus will be in line with new food safety initiatives that have come into effect after the death of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse who suffered an allergic reaction to a Pret a Manger baguette.

Cllr Robert Benham, Havering's cabinet member for education, children and families, said: "This is an issue that is close to my heart, as I suffer from severe food allergens and have to be mindful with every meal selection I make when purchasing food.

"The council's unique partnership with Kafoodle will make food-allergen information so much more accessible for hundreds of pupils across our borough.

"Allergens are a rising issue across the country, and HES Catering Services wants to go above and beyond in supporting 'Natasha's Law' by using the latest technology to ensure that pupils with known food allergens are able to safely enjoy their lunches."

Students can also view digital menus at home in their own time and with their parents via Kafoodle.

Paul Ward, headteacher at Redden Court School in Harold Wood, said: "The lunchtime dining experience is an important part of a student's day.

"We don't want any students missing out on peer bonding opportunities if they wrongly believe they can't make an informed lunch choice in their school."

Tarryn Gorre, chief executive and co-founder of Kafoodle, added: "Here at Kafoodle we have always been passionate about helping people to make safer and more informed food choices, we are therefore very excited to be working with HES Catering Services and Havering Council who share this passion in providing an overall better and safer dining experience to their pupils."