Havering Covid death toll nears 400 as borough's infection rate worsens

Published: 3:00 PM December 11, 2020

Two-thirds of hospital deaths in Havering were Covid-related in the last week of November, official figures have revealed.

Twenty Covid-related deaths were registered in Havering in the last full week of November, according to the latest official figures.

The deaths – 18 of which were in hospital – occurred between November 21 and 27.

They accounted for 40 per cent of all deaths in the borough that week, and two-thirds of hospital deaths.

A month earlier, in the final full week of data from October, there were 11 Covid-19 deaths, accounting for 22pc of all deaths in the borough.

The proportion of Havering deaths linked to Covid-19 almost doubled between late October and late November - and the borough's infections increased by more than a third in the following days. - Credit: PA / Jane Barlow

The latest figures were released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which publishes data approximately two weeks after the deaths, to allow time for them to be registered.

The deaths between November 21 and 27 brought Havering’s Covid death toll this year to 379 – or 15pc of all deaths in the borough so far this year.

The latest ONS figures show the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK, up to November 27, was 74,949.

That was 16,000 more than the figure released to the media by the government on that date, as the official daily death toll does not include deaths which occur outside medical settings and take longer to register. The death toll given to the public on November 27 was 58,755.

On November 27, Havering had 716 confirmed coronavirus infections, giving it an infection rate of 276 cases per 100,000 people.

The most recent verified data on case rates is for December 5.

It shows that by then, Havering had 985 confirmed cases – a 38pc rise in eight days.

The borough’s infection rate had by then increased to 380 cases per 100,000 people.

It was announced this week that the borough had entered the top ten most-infected places in the UK.

Tory councillor Viddy Persaud, Havering’s cabinet member for public protection and safety, warned this week that Havering’s infection rate was now higher than many areas currently under Tier 3 restrictions, whilst Havering is in Tier 2.

Councillor Viddy Persaud, cabinet member for public protection and safety, warned Havering could face Tier 3 restrictions if its case rates did not start falling. - Credit: Archant

She said: “Sadly, as our latest weekly report shows, Havering has again recorded the highest infection rate in London.

“This is extremely concerning and I want to make sure residents understand the consequences if we do not get this under control.

“If cases continue to rise, the government will choose to move us into Tier Three next week and increase the restrictions on all our lives.”