Havering's Covid case rate ninth worst in England
Havering's coronavirus case rate is among the top 10 worst in England, new figures have revealed.
There were 983 new cases reported in the borough in the seven days to December 5 - an increase from 746 in the previous week.
This moves Havering's case rate to 378.7 per 100,000 people - up from 287.4.
It is the worst rate of any London borough, and the ninth worst of any local authority in England.
The information, released on December 9 and based on Public Health England data, shows that Swale in Kent is the worst area for Covid infections, with a case rate of 619.7 in the week to December 5.
Three other Kent areas - Medway, Gravesham and Thanet - are also in the top five, with cases in Basildon seeing a large week-on-week jump to put the Essex town into third place with a rate of 433.8.
Another nearby area experiencing a large week-on-week increase is Brentwood, where the rate is up from 166.2 to 281.7.
