Havering's Covid case rate ninth worst in England

Sophie Cox

Published: 6:06 PM December 9, 2020   
The coronavirus case rate in Havering has risen enough to put the borough in the top 10 worst local authorities in England. - Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Havering's coronavirus case rate is among the top 10 worst in England, new figures have revealed.

There were 983 new cases reported in the borough in the seven days to December 5 - an increase from 746 in the previous week.

This moves Havering's case rate to 378.7 per 100,000 people - up from 287.4. 

It is the worst rate of any London borough, and the ninth worst of any local authority in England.

The information, released on December 9 and based on Public Health England data, shows that Swale in Kent is the worst area for Covid infections, with a case rate of 619.7 in the week to December 5.

Three other Kent areas - Medway, Gravesham and Thanet - are also in the top five, with cases in Basildon seeing a large week-on-week jump to put the Essex town into third place with a rate of 433.8.

Another nearby area experiencing a large week-on-week increase is Brentwood, where the rate is up from 166.2 to 281.7.

