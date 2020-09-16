Search

Advanced search

Havering could face local lockdown as soon as October, council chief exec says

PUBLISHED: 17:03 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 16 September 2020

Havering Council chief executive Andrew Blake-Herbert. Picture: Steve Poston

Havering Council chief executive Andrew Blake-Herbert. Picture: Steve Poston

Archant

The chief executive of Havering Council has revealed that the borough is facing the prospect of local lockdown as early as next month.

Havering Council's director of public health Mark Ansell. Picture: Havering CouncilHavering Council's director of public health Mark Ansell. Picture: Havering Council

Andrew Blake-Herbert gave the warning in an internal council message that has been seen by the Recorder.

There were 81 positive coronavirus cases in the borough in the week ending September 11 - there have only been four higher weekly figures since the pandemic began in March.

This puts Havering’s weekly case rate per 100,000 people at 31.2, which is well above the London and England averages of 20.6 and 26.7 respectively.

Mr Blake-Herbert said: “As it stands we are facing the prospect of ‘lockdowns’ as early as October.

“We want to avoid any further local restrictions and keep our residents safe and businesses open. We all have a part to play in helping our numbers go back in the right direction.”

He also urged council staff to support the #DoingMyBit campaign, which launched last month asking residents to help reduce the spread of the virus.

You may also want to watch:

“Any decline in the rate of infection in Havering is unlikely to be felt for a few weeks”, Mr Blake-Herbert added.

“With Havering’s numbers already flying close to the government’s watchlist, we need you to play your part and help our message hit home.”

The council’s director of public health, Mark Ansell, told the Recorder the council feels it is the “right and responsible thing to do” to highlight the rising rates of infection.

Additional restrictions have already been placed in areas such as the north of England and the Midlands.

Mr Ansell said: “We could reach similar levels in a few weeks if things don’t change.

“We urge everyone to keep to the rule of six and follow hand and respiratory hygiene, social distancing and, should they exhibit symptoms, then to seek a test and isolate until results are known.

“We know that this is not easy, but we do have it within our gift to hold back the tide of infection if we all do our bit.”

When asked if Havering is a safe place for people, he added: “Right now, Havering is as safe as other parts of London – levels of infection are far lower than at the height of the first wave but we need to act now to clamp down on the increase we’re seeing locally.”

For more on #DoingMyBit, go to havering.gov.uk/doingmybit.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Class self-isolating after Havering Colleges student tests positive for coronavirus

A student at Havering College sixth form has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Havering College

Harold Hill schoolchildren left unable to get to school and ‘vulnerable’ due to Covid-secure bus capacities

Parents say that there aren’t enough dedicated school services for schoolchildren to be able to board, leaving them

‘Shambles’ at new coronavirus testing facility in Rainham

People queueing outside the new coronavirus testing facility in Cherry Tree Lane car park this morning. The centre has faced a number of complaints, with particular confusion over how the facility was originally advertised. Picture: Eleanor Hobart

New coronavirus testing centre to open in South Hornchurch as Havering cases become more than in March

There are more reported cases in Havering than was recorded in March (when mass testing wasn't available). Cherry Tree Lane car park. Picture: Havering Council

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Class self-isolating after Havering Colleges student tests positive for coronavirus

A student at Havering College sixth form has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Havering College

Harold Hill schoolchildren left unable to get to school and ‘vulnerable’ due to Covid-secure bus capacities

Parents say that there aren’t enough dedicated school services for schoolchildren to be able to board, leaving them

‘Shambles’ at new coronavirus testing facility in Rainham

People queueing outside the new coronavirus testing facility in Cherry Tree Lane car park this morning. The centre has faced a number of complaints, with particular confusion over how the facility was originally advertised. Picture: Eleanor Hobart

New coronavirus testing centre to open in South Hornchurch as Havering cases become more than in March

There are more reported cases in Havering than was recorded in March (when mass testing wasn't available). Cherry Tree Lane car park. Picture: Havering Council

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Aron Nijjar inspires Essex’s huge victory over Hampshire

Essex Eagles' Aron Nijjar (left) celebrates after bowling out Derbyshire Falcons' Matthew Critchley during Semi Final 2 on Finals Day of the Vitality T20 Blast at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Harold Wood captain Perrin taking the positives from the shortened Covid-19 hit term

Harold Wood players celebrate taking the wicket of Saihaj Jaspal during Harold Wood CC vs Buckhurst Hill CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 29th August 2020

Midfielder Declan Rice becomes youngest West Ham player to reach 100 appearances

West Ham United's Declan Rice chases referee Stuart Attwell as he appeals for a hand ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Upminster suffer heartbreaking defeat on the final day

Six runs for L Pickering of Upminster during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Upminster Park on 29th August 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge crowned Borough champions with Barking victory

Kai Brown of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020