More than 1,500 Havering care home residents up next for vaccine
- Credit: Google
Nearly 1,560 Havering care home residents have been prioritised for coronavirus vaccinations before the end of January.
There were 4,325 care home residents in Havering as of December - 1,559 of whom are in line for the vaccine according to analysis of Care Quality Commission data by CSI Market Intelligence.
GPs and local vaccination services have been asked to give injections to every care home resident in their area by the end of January.
With the rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on January 4, this is a target of around 41 per day in the borough.
The CSI-MI figures assume an 85 per cent occupancy level in the area, which is the national average, but there could be as many as 1,834 residents in Havering if all available beds are in use.
You may also want to watch:
There are around 389,000 care home residents in England who, along with their carers, make up the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation's first priority group for jabs.
Most Read
- 1 'Stretched to the limit' - Funeral directors describe 'unbelievable pressure' of second Covid wave
- 2 Thousands raised for charity in honour of Rainham GP who died after contracting Covid
- 3 'It was surreal': Hornchurch personal trainer wins £10k with family on TV gameshow
- 4 Hospitals under 'significant pressure' and treating Covid patients in ambulances
- 5 Covid patients at King George Hospital treated in ambulances and corridors, nurse reveals
- 6 Havering's new coronavirus cases begin to slow since New Year, Redbridge and Barking continue to soar
- 7 Can you help find missing dog Millie, last seen in Victoria Road, Romford?
- 8 Barking MP raises concerns over oxygen supply as Queen's Hospital reports usage at 108 per cent
- 9 Man arrested after late night pursuit in Collier Row and Marks Gate
- 10 'There was blood everywhere': Man in twenties stabbed in Collier Row