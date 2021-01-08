More than 1,500 Havering care home residents up next for vaccine

Published: 12:00 PM January 8, 2021

Nearly 1,560 Havering care home residents have been prioritised for coronavirus vaccinations before the end of January.

There were 4,325 care home residents in Havering as of December - 1,559 of whom are in line for the vaccine according to analysis of Care Quality Commission data by CSI Market Intelligence.

GPs and local vaccination services have been asked to give injections to every care home resident in their area by the end of January.

With the rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on January 4, this is a target of around 41 per day in the borough.

The CSI-MI figures assume an 85 per cent occupancy level in the area, which is the national average, but there could be as many as 1,834 residents in Havering if all available beds are in use.

You may also want to watch:

There are around 389,000 care home residents in England who, along with their carers, make up the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation's first priority group for jabs.