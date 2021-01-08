News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

More than 1,500 Havering care home residents up next for vaccine

Author Picture Icon

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 12:00 PM January 8, 2021   
Dury Falls Care Home, Upminster. Picture: Google

Dury Falls Care Home, Upminster. - Credit: Google

Nearly 1,560 Havering care home residents have been prioritised for coronavirus vaccinations before the end of January.

There were 4,325 care home residents in Havering as of December - 1,559 of whom are in line for the vaccine according to analysis of Care Quality Commission data by CSI Market Intelligence.

GPs and local vaccination services have been asked to give injections to every care home resident in their area by the end of January.

With the rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on January 4, this is a target of around 41 per day in the borough.

The CSI-MI figures assume an 85 per cent occupancy level in the area, which is the national average, but there could be as many as 1,834 residents in Havering if all available beds are in use.

You may also want to watch:

There are around 389,000 care home residents in England who, along with their carers, make up the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation's first priority group for jabs.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Stretched to the limit' - Funeral directors describe 'unbelievable pressure' of second Covid wave
  2. 2 Thousands raised for charity in honour of Rainham GP who died after contracting Covid
  3. 3 'It was surreal': Hornchurch personal trainer wins £10k with family on TV gameshow
  1. 4 Hospitals under 'significant pressure' and treating Covid patients in ambulances
  2. 5 Covid patients at King George Hospital treated in ambulances and corridors, nurse reveals
  3. 6 Havering's new coronavirus cases begin to slow since New Year, Redbridge and Barking continue to soar
  4. 7 Can you help find missing dog Millie, last seen in Victoria Road, Romford?
  5. 8 Barking MP raises concerns over oxygen supply as Queen's Hospital reports usage at 108 per cent
  6. 9 Man arrested after late night pursuit in Collier Row and Marks Gate
  7. 10 'There was blood everywhere': Man in twenties stabbed in Collier Row
Coronavirus
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Queen's Hospital

More than 350 Covid patients now in beds at Queen's and King George...

Charles Thomson

person

Updated

Brentwood Tudor church damaged in illegal New Year's Eve party raises...

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon

Teachers at east London colleges ‘forced’ to travel to give online lessons

Tom Ambrose

person

Police appeal for dashcam footage after man dies in collision

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus