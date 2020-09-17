Coronavirus testing facility set for Harold Hill if approved by government

A second coronavirus testing centre in Havering is planned for Harold Hill, subject to government agreement.

Havering Council has agreed to a six-month arrangement in principle for a Covid-19 test facility at the MyPlace car park in Dagnam Park Drive.

A testing centre opened last week at the Cherry Tree Lane car park in Rainham and the council’s director of public health, Mark Ansell, said: “We currently have one walk-through testing centre in Rainham and a mobile unit in Romford every third day, with a request for further visits. We want to make sure that there is another centre within easy reach of the north of the borough. We anticipate that this could be located in Harold Hill.”

In an internal council message seen by the Recorder, chief executive Andrew Blake-Herbert said a testing site in the north of the borough is expected to open later this month.