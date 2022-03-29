News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in east London

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:20 AM March 29, 2022
Updated: 10:22 AM March 29, 2022
Barking and Dagenham Youth Parade. Picture: Jimmy Lee

Barking and Dagenham Youth Parade. Picture: Jimmy Lee - Credit: Jimmy Lee

Barking and Dagenham is among the happiest places in the UK, while Hackney ranks among the lowest nationally for life satisfaction, according to new data.

The happiest – and unhappiest – places to live in east London have been revealed by the Office for National Statistics based on a personal wellbeing survey.

The survey asked people how happy they felt the previous day, how satisfied they are with their life and to what extent they feel the things they do in their life are worthwhile.

People aged 16 and older were asked to rate each question out of 10, where zero is “not at all” and 10 is “completely”.

The latest results reveal the average ratings in every UK local authority over the 12 months to March 2021.

We took a look at the data for the east London boroughs Barking and Dagenham, Hackney, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets to see how they compared. 

Here are the findings by borough, ranked from most happy to least:

Most Read

  1. 1 5 of the best family-friendly pubs in east London
  2. 2 'Sad reality': Meeting hears 400 council job cuts will 'impact' services
  3. 3 Romford's oldest shopping hall to celebrate 90th birthday
  1. 4 'I didn't handle it well': Boxing champion Frank Bruno on his pandemic struggle ahead of book signing
  2. 5 Orchard Village: Cladding to be replaced at no cost to residents, confirms Clarion 
  3. 6 Romford Town swimmers make splash at Essex Championships
  4. 7 Romford facing second dispersal order in six weeks following crime surge
  5. 8 World War Two chef and former seamstress celebrates 100th birthday
  6. 9 Havering Council leader: Drug charge 'was result of a suicide attempt'
  7. 10 More than 700 arrests by police operation targeting burglars and carjackers 

1. Barking and Dagenham

Barking and Dagenham was ranked the ninth happiest place in the country - out of 381 local authorities - with a rating of 7.87. 

This was its highest score since the survey began 10 years earlier and almost a full mark higher than the 6.91 recorded for 2011/12. 

Happiness: 7.87 (+)

Life satisfaction: 7.35 (+)

Worthwhile: 7.84 (+)

Note: “+” indicates an increased rating from the year before; “-” indicates a decrease.

2. Newham

Happiness: 7.5 (-)

Life satisfaction: 7.51 (+)

Worthwhile:  7.76 (+) 

3. Havering

Happiness: 7.48 (+)

Life satisfaction: 7.54 (-) 

Worthwhile: 7.99 (-)

4. Redbridge

Happiness: 7.21 (-)

Life satisfaction: 7.41 (-)

Worthwhile: 7.66 (-)

5. Tower Hamlets

Happiness: 7.14 (-) 

Life satisfaction: 7.13 (-) 

Worthwhile: 7.64 (-)

6. Hackney

Of the east London boroughs, Hackney ranked as the least happy with an average of 6.97 - its lowest rating since 2013/14 after dropping two years in a row.

Hackney also had the sixth lowest life satisfaction rating in the UK with 6.94 - its worst score over the 10 years of the survey.

Happiness: 6.97 (-)

Life satisfaction: 6.94 (-)

Worthwhile: 7.6 (+)

Data
Wellbeing
East London News

Don't Miss

The Brewery. Picture: Ken Mears

£162m purchase of The Brewery an 'exciting opportunity', say new owners

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Emerson Park has been home to footballers including Ray Parlour, Rob Lee and Diafra Sakho

The neighbourhood where footballers call home 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The site where the development is planned in Victoria Road, Romford

Housing News

Decision on 37-home Romford development looms

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Police say a car collided with a tree on the A12 just before 2am

London Live News

Black Vauxhall Vectra identified in connection with A12 crash

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon