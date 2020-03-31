Coronavirus: Hand sanitiser bottles without safety labels seized from Romford pharmacy

Hand sanitisers with no safety labelling were seized from a Romford pharmacy.

Trading standards officers from Havering Council removed 36 bottles of the hand sanitisers from the pharmacy and warned it not to sell any such products that do not have the correct safety guidelines on them.

The officers visited the premises after following up on a complaint from a member of the public.

Councillor Damian White, council leader, said: “We are working with businesses to help them be aware of meeting safety guidelines when selling products such as hand sanitisers.

“We will also take the strongest action against them if we find they are flouting guidelines.”

He added that the council need residents to report any concerns they have over goods by contacting Trading Standards through the Citizens Advice Consumer Service Helpline on 0808 223 1133 or visit www.tradingstandards.uk.”