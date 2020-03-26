Search

There With You: East London GP creates video to educate children about coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 March 2020

Dr Simi Adedeji in her practice in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

An east London GP has created a video in a bid to educate children about coronavirus.

Dr Simi Adedeji has posted the video to YouTube aimed at preschool and school age children to explain to them about the Covid-19 virus.

The video includes puppets and soft toys as well as explanations and touches that aim to be easy to understand for the children.

Among the topics featured in the video are social distancing, cough hygiene and hand hygiene.

Dr Adedeji, who works at a practice in Halbutt Street, Dagenham, said: “As a local GP I’ve noticed that this has caused some anxiety symptoms in our children and I thought I would make this video to help parents to ease some of that anxiety around coronavirus.

“It can be really difficult for our children to understand what is going on and why we are practicing social distancing and strict hand hygiene.”

