There With You: East London GP creates video to educate children about coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 March 2020
Ken Mears Photography
An east London GP has created a video in a bid to educate children about coronavirus.
Dr Simi Adedeji has posted the video to YouTube aimed at preschool and school age children to explain to them about the Covid-19 virus.
The video includes puppets and soft toys as well as explanations and touches that aim to be easy to understand for the children.
Among the topics featured in the video are social distancing, cough hygiene and hand hygiene.
Dr Adedeji, who works at a practice in Halbutt Street, Dagenham, said: “As a local GP I’ve noticed that this has caused some anxiety symptoms in our children and I thought I would make this video to help parents to ease some of that anxiety around coronavirus.
“It can be really difficult for our children to understand what is going on and why we are practicing social distancing and strict hand hygiene.”