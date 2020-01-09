Search

Applications for Havering Mind half marathon go live on Monday

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 January 2020

More than 1000 people took part in the Havering Half Marathon in 2019. Picture: Mark Sepple

More than 1000 people took part in the Havering Half Marathon in 2019. Picture: Mark Sepple

Get your running trainers on, because next Monday January 13, applications for the borough's second ever Havering Mind half marathon will go live.

Councillor Ciaran White, the Havering Half Marathon event organiser. Picture: Mark SeppleCouncillor Ciaran White, the Havering Half Marathon event organiser. Picture: Mark Sepple

After completely selling out three months prior to the event last year, they're planning to increase capacity from 1,500 to 2,500.

Setting off and finishing in the picturesque Harrow Lodge Park, the course will take runners through Hornchurch and Upminster and takes in Hornchurch Country Park with part of the course on the road and part on pavement.

This year, the team are adjusting the route slightly with some extra unique and scenic routes across Hornchurch Country Park, being only the second year running and high in demand for runners keen to try out new routes, organisers are encouraging people to get registered and sponsored to support other charities as well as Mind as soon as possible.

"We've had a great first year, we were very pleased with how it went last year and we're ready to get going for a second year running", said Ciaran White, a Havering Councillor and Havering Mind's fundraising manager.

"We want to get more people interested in sport and in running, as it's great for physical and mental health, we had such a great turnout last year despite the weather and again, we're hoping to get everyone in the community involved once again."

Ciaran himself is a keen runner and decided to set up the marathon again after a 25-year break.

"Havering felt like a really good fit, and it was a really good time to do it with lots of sport clubs and running clubs very popular at the moment," said Ciaran.

The marathon is hoping to lure people from all over London, and, unlike a lot of London marathons, the Havering Half promises scenic views, clean air and no loops - no better place to put your stamina to the test!

Applications go live on Monday January 13 at 6pm.

