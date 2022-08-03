The donation was made to NELFT's charity, the Heath Way Foundation - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

A 120-year-old charity which disbanded has handed over £60,000 of unused funds to a north east London NHS Trust.

Friends of Goodmayes, a charity formed in 1901 shortly after the opening of Goodmayes Hospital, raised money in order to supply the hospital with equipment ranging from non-essential gear to outdoor gym apparatus.

Olive Joyce, the former chair of the group, described its aim as to enhance “the experiences of patients at Goodmayes".

“We made sure every single request made by different teams could be fulfilled in some way.”

Largely formed of retired Goodmayes Hospital staff, the charity sadly disbanded earlier this year, largely due to a decline in new volunteers.

As a last hurrah, Friends of Goodmayes has donated its remaining unused funds to the Heath Way Foundation, the North East London NHS Foundation Trust’s (NELFT) charity supporting patients across its boroughs.

Totalling more than £60,000, David Bowen, non-executive director and chair of the charitable funds committee at NELFT, thanked Friends of Goodmayes for its “most generous donation”.

“We would like to recognise the Friends of Goodmayes with a NELFT Make a Difference Award to thank them for all they have done over so many years."