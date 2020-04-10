Freemasons offer their Upminster car park for free to key workers

Essex Freemasons are offering their car park in Deyncourt Gardens, Upminster, to key workers for free. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Freemasons in Upminster have opened up their car park to NHS and other key workers who need to travel to London, so that they can leave their vehicles for free.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Upminster Centre in Deyncourt Gardens is just metres away from the mainline c2c station into Fenchurch Street. It has 70 spaces and is policed with CCTV cameras and lighting 24 hours a day making it ideal for shift workers.

You may also want to watch:

Key workers wanting to use the car park should simply need to drive in and leave their vehicles.

If possible they should leave a sticker in the windscreen to say who they are, but it is not compulsory and it’s hoped that non-essential workers will respect the initiative.

Freemasons are not expected to resume meetings until September so the car park will remain open for NHS workers throughout the shut down and it is hoped that as many as possible will use it over the coming critical months.