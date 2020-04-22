Free bottled water for Romford and Goodmayes hospital staff

Essex & Suffolk Water is providing bottled water to help frontline NHS staff in hospitals across the region.

It has made a delivery to Queen’s, Rom Valley Way, Romford, and is planning a delivery to King George, Barley Lane, Goodmayes.

The teams made the deliveries while wearing full PPE and following social distancing guidelines. All supplies were wiped down and disinfected also.

Eliane Algaard, water director for Essex & Suffolk Water, said: “Water is, and remains, essential - for the NHS, for our customers and for our communities. We have a responsibility to do all that we can to help support those battling the impacts of coronavirus, if a relatively simple act of supplying bottled water can ease the stress and pressure on all our NHS teams, we will continue to help however we can. Our teams are proud to do their bit, with a big thank you to all of the incredible frontline employees and key workers for all of the amazing work they are doing.”