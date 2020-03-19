Search

Coronavirus: Four more patients die at Queen’s Hospital after contracting Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 15:57 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 19 March 2020

BHRUT's coronavirus pod outside Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

BHRUT's coronavirus pod outside Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Adriana Elgueta

Four more patients have died after testing positive for Covid-19 at Romford’s Queen’s Hospital.

The number of people who have died from the coronavirus rose by 29 people today (Thursday, March 3).

Of those 29 people, four were patients receiving treatment at Queen’s Hospital in Rom Valley Way.

A statement from NHS England said: “A further 29 people who tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 128.

“Patients were aged between 47 and 96 years old and had underlying health conditions.

“Their families have been informed.”

The total number of people to have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK now stands at 137.

