Hammers stars surprise hospital patients and staff

West Ham United footballers surprised hospital patients and staff by paying a visit.

Hammers stalwarts Lukasz Fabianski and Vladimir Coufal went to Queen's Hospital in Romford last month.

They met patients young and old, with the duo handing out goody bags.

Joe Lyons, West Ham United Foundation chief executive, said: “Community is the cornerstone of our club. The NHS is an important relationship for us and one that we’re delighted to continue to support."

Fabianski and Coufal also surprised staff in the Lavender Garden, including Callum Oubridge, education centre assistant and a huge Hammers fan.

He said: “It was an unforgettable experience meeting the players. They were so friendly, had a genuine interest in the work I do and made me feel like they really wanted to spend time with us.”

The hospital is run by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT).

BHRUT chief executive Matthew Trainer said: “West Ham United are a huge part of our community and we value the close relationship we have, which continues to grow.”