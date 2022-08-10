News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hammers stars surprise hospital patients and staff

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 3:42 PM August 10, 2022
Vladimir Coufal and Lukasz Fabianski met staff at Queen's Hospital

Vladimir Coufal and Lukasz Fabianski met staff at Queen's Hospital - Credit: West Ham United

West Ham United footballers surprised hospital patients and staff by paying a visit.

Hammers stalwarts Lukasz Fabianski and Vladimir Coufal went to Queen's Hospital in Romford last month.

Fabianski and Coufal also gave out goody bags

Fabianski and Coufal also gave out goody bags - Credit: West Ham United

They met patients young and old, with the duo handing out goody bags.

Joe Lyons, West Ham United Foundation chief executive, said: “Community is the cornerstone of our club. The NHS is an important relationship for us and one that we’re delighted to continue to support."

The footballers spoke with youngsters at the Romford hospital

The footballers spoke with youngsters at the Romford hospital - Credit: West Ham United

Fabianski and Coufal also surprised staff in the Lavender Garden, including Callum Oubridge, education centre assistant and a huge Hammers fan.

He said: “It was an unforgettable experience meeting the players. They were so friendly, had a genuine interest in the work I do and made me feel like they really wanted to spend time with us.”

Staff take a selfie with the famous duo

Staff take a selfie with the famous duo - Credit: West Ham United

The hospital is run by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT).

The players greeted staff in the Lavender Garden

The players greeted staff in the Lavender Garden - Credit: West Ham United

BHRUT chief executive Matthew Trainer said: “West Ham United are a huge part of our community and we value the close relationship we have, which continues to grow.”

