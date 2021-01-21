Queen's and King George hospitals appeal for volunteers to support end of life patients

Published: 3:00 PM January 21, 2021

Queen's and King George hospitals are looking for volunteers to support end of life patients

The volunteers will offer companionship to those who may otherwise be alone, as well as providing the opportunity for relatives to take a break, while knowing that someone is still with their loved one.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust says the "Daisy volunteers" are being recruited now in preparation for when they can go into wards after the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

The role is a new service funded by Marie Curie to improve end of life patients’ experience at the hospitals, as well as support the chaplaincy, palliative care and end of life teams.

Antoinette Webber, voluntary services manager, said: "If you’re thinking you would love to do it, but don’t have any experience, don’t worry it’s not needed – we just need the right people!

You may also want to watch:

“If you are friendly, passionate, supportive, caring, respectful and a great listener, then we want you! The dedication and support of Daisy volunteers will help us make the experience of our patients and their families the very best it can be, at the hardest time of their lives.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the induction and comprehensive training programme for this role will be held virtually. Successful applicants will also shadow a staff member when they start.

If you are interested in being a Daisy volunteer, please email Cynthia Thwala (bhrut.chaplaincy@nhs.net) for more information.