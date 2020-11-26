London to be in Tier 2, cases still rising in eastern boroughs

The percentage of Covid tests which have come out positive has risen in Havering every week since September - even in weeks when the number of tests fell.

This morning health secretary Matt Hancock has announced that London will revert to being in the Tier 2 band on December 2.

Twenty-two boroughs saw a fall in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the week to November 20, according to the official figures but in the east of the capital it’s not such good news.

Camden, has already seen its seven-day coronavirus rate fall below 100 per 100,000, one of the thresholds previously used for being in Tier 1.

Westminster and Southwark are also close to this level, meaning a swathe of central London important for the UK’s economy could soon have Tier 1-type infection rates.

But Havering is up 45 (5 per cent) with 952 and a rate of 366.8, Barking & Dagenham has 550 cases, up 26 (5 per cent) with a rate of 258.3, Newham, 810 cases, up 103 (14.6per cent) with a rate of 229.4 and Redbridge has 918 cases, up 80 (9.5 per cent) with a rate of 300.8,

Other boroughs still on the rise include Merton which is 370 cases, up 27 (7.9 per cent) with a rate of 179.1, Croydon with 635 cases, up 37 (6.2 per cent) with a rate of 164.2 and Enfield with 708 cases, up 20 (2.9 per cent) and rate of 212.1.

In contrast, areas placed in Tier 3, such as Lincoln have rates of 442 (specifically East Lindsey) and has new 627 new cases in the last week.

The national average rate is 167.

But what can you do in the new Tier 2 and how is it different?

Although London was Tier 2 before the national lockdown, this time the same level has some stricter new rules.

While Tier 3 bans the entire hospitality industry as well as meeting other households except in public spaces, the revised Tier 2 restrictions shut pubs unless they serve meals and order people not to meet other households indoors.

London has seen an overall fall in infections and crucially among the over 60s, as well as one of the lowest hospital admission rates for Covid in England.

No mixing of households indoors aside from support bubbles will be allowed, with a maximum gathering of six permitted outdoors.

Pubs and bars will remain closed unless operating as restaurants, with alcohol only served as part of a “substantial meal” until 10pm, before venues must close at 11pm.

All retail, leisure and personal care services are able to reopen.

People will be encouraged to reduce the number of journeys they make and to avoid travelling into Tier 3 areas, except for reasons of education or work.

Overnight stays will only be permitted for those in the same household or support bubble and accommodation can open.

Places of worship can reopen, but people must not interact with anyone outside their household or support bubble.

Fifteen guests will be allowed at weddings and civil partnerships, increasing to 30 for funerals.

Classes and organised sport can take place outdoors but not indoors if there is any interaction between two different households.

Large events including sport and live performances will be open to the public but limited to 50 per cent capacity or 2,000 outdoors and 1,000 indoors.