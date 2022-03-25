Barts Health, which runs the Royal London and four other hospitals, has more than 200 confirmed Covid patients in its care - Credit: Mike Brooke

Covid patient numbers across east London hospitals remain above 300 as the average daily counts rose for the second week in a row.

Here is the latest government data - up to Tuesday, March 22 - for the NHS trusts that run hospitals in east London:

Barts Health

The trust had a combined 212 confirmed Covid patients, including three people on ventilators, across its five hospitals on Tuesday.

That compares to the 203 such patients seen a week earlier - March 15 - at The Royal London, Mile End, Newham, Whipps Cross and St Bartholomew's hospitals.

On March 14, cases across the trust moved beyond 200 for the first time in three weeks.

They have remained above that mark every day since then.

This run included seven consecutive rises in the daily count to March 17, when 224 cases were recorded - the most seen on one day in over a month.

Barts Health daily counts of confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospital from February 25 to March 22, 2022 - Credit: Public Health England

On average, 213 beds were occupied by Covid patients each day across the five hospitals in the week to March 22.

This marked the second consecutive rise in this figure; the daily count was 188 over the seven days to March 15, and 163 for the week before that.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals

A combined 106 confirmed Covid patients, including three on ventilators, were recorded at the trust’s King George and Queen’s hospitals on Tuesday.

The peak daily count in the week to that date was 114 - on Sunday, March 20 - which was also the highest seen in over a month.

This latest figure compares with a total of 112 patients, including two on ventilators, recorded on the previous Tuesday (March 15).

The trust’s average daily count over the most recent seven days was 105.

That was up slightly from 101 for the week to Wednesday, March 16, which itself was a rise from 81.