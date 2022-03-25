Over 300 Covid patients in east London hospitals as daily averages rise
- Credit: Mike Brooke
Covid patient numbers across east London hospitals remain above 300 as the average daily counts rose for the second week in a row.
Here is the latest government data - up to Tuesday, March 22 - for the NHS trusts that run hospitals in east London:
Barts Health
The trust had a combined 212 confirmed Covid patients, including three people on ventilators, across its five hospitals on Tuesday.
That compares to the 203 such patients seen a week earlier - March 15 - at The Royal London, Mile End, Newham, Whipps Cross and St Bartholomew's hospitals.
On March 14, cases across the trust moved beyond 200 for the first time in three weeks.
They have remained above that mark every day since then.
This run included seven consecutive rises in the daily count to March 17, when 224 cases were recorded - the most seen on one day in over a month.
Most Read
- 1 Havering Council leader: Drug charge 'was result of a suicide attempt'
- 2 £162m purchase of The Brewery an 'exciting opportunity', say new owners
- 3 Decision on 37-home Romford development looms
- 4 Upminster assault: Man's nose broken at train station
- 5 Property spotlight: The neighbourhood where footballers call home
- 6 'Unpopular and unpalatable decision': Inadequate-rated nursery 'temporarily' shuts doors
- 7 Daniel Laskos fatal stabbing the 'perfect example of a joint attack', trial hears
- 8 'Requires improvement': Result of primary's first Ofsted inspection
- 9 Black Vauxhall Vectra identified in connection with A12 crash
- 10 One dead, another critical after Romford A12 crash
On average, 213 beds were occupied by Covid patients each day across the five hospitals in the week to March 22.
This marked the second consecutive rise in this figure; the daily count was 188 over the seven days to March 15, and 163 for the week before that.
Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals
A combined 106 confirmed Covid patients, including three on ventilators, were recorded at the trust’s King George and Queen’s hospitals on Tuesday.
The peak daily count in the week to that date was 114 - on Sunday, March 20 - which was also the highest seen in over a month.
This latest figure compares with a total of 112 patients, including two on ventilators, recorded on the previous Tuesday (March 15).
The trust’s average daily count over the most recent seven days was 105.
That was up slightly from 101 for the week to Wednesday, March 16, which itself was a rise from 81.