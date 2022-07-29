Covid patient numbers have begun to fall in east London hospitals after climbing throughout July since a national surge in infections late last month, figures show.

We looked at the latest government data - up to Tuesday this week (July 26) - and compared it with the beginning of the month, when cases were already climbing.

Here are the figures for the NHS trusts serving Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals

The trust reported there were 42 Covid patients across Queen's and King George hospitals on Tuesday, the same number as the day before.

The total had been as low as 15 on June 22, before rising in July started as infections surged.

Daily counts have been much higher throughout this month, with a low of 38 recorded on July 10 and a high of 57 seen three times from July 18 to 21.

However, totals have since dropped - Tuesday (July 26) was the fifth consecutive daily count in the 40s.

On average, there were 48 Covid patients in the trust’s hospital each day in the week ending on Tuesday.

Three weeks earlier, the average over seven days was 43.

The latest admissions figures show 38 new Covid patients were brought into the hospitals in week up to Sunday, July 24.

This was the same number of admissions as there were in the seven days to July 3.

Barts Health

The number of Covid patients reported across the trust’s Royal London, Mile End, Newham, Whipps Cross and St Bartholomew's hospitals on Tuesday was 178.

This total was below 100 on June 22, but patient numbers had already begun to rise at that point and continued to climb before peaking at 215 on July 20.

This was the highest figure seen on a single day in more than three months, but daily counts have fallen away since.

Tuesday (July 26) was the fifth consecutive day the total has been below 200.

On average, there were 194 Covid patients across the trust’s five hospitals each day in the week ending on Tuesday.

Three weeks earlier, the average over seven days was 135.

The latest admissions figures show 120 new Covid patients were brought into the hospitals in the week up to Sunday, July 24.

There were 129 admissions in the seven days to July 3.