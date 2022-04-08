Here are the latest Covid patient numbers up to the first week of April - Credit: LDRS

Here is our weekly round-up of confirmed Covid patient numbers at east London hospitals.

We looked at the latest government data – up to Tuesday, April 5 – for the NHS trusts serving Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets, and compared it with seven days earlier.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals

A combined 148 Covid patients, including four people on ventilators, were reported at the trust's King George and Queen’s hospitals in Goodmayes and Romford on Tuesday.

Monday’s figure of 158 was the highest daily count since January 19, when 185 were recorded.

What’s more, the daily totals seen from last Thursday, March 31 to Tuesday this week were the six highest since January 26 (153).

As such, the average daily count over the seven days to Tuesday April 5, was 143.

This represents a 28pc increase on the average of 112 for the previous week, from March 23 to 29.

A total of 125 confirmed Covid patients were reported on March 29, which including three people on ventilators.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust daily counts of confirmed Covid patients in hospital: January 7 to April 5, 2022 - Credit: Public Health England

Barts Health

A total of 241 confirmed Covid patients, including five people on ventilators, were reported across the five hospitals run by managed by the trusts on Tuesday.

This, and the 242 seen the day before on Monday, April 4, were the two highest counts on a single day since February 10.

The average daily count for the week up to Tuesday was 228.

The latest figure compares with a combined 225 Covid patients – including 10 on ventilators - recorded at the Royal London, Mile End, Newham, Whipps Cross and St Bartholomew's hospitals on Tuesday last week (March 29).

The average total per day for that week was 199.