Downward trend in Covid patient numbers continues into March

Here are the latest Covid patient numbers across east London, including Queen's Hospital - Credit: Ken Mears

Daily counts of Covid patients across east London hospitals have continued their downward trend after the lowest numbers since December were recorded last week.

Here are the latest figures for the NHS trusts in the area:

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals

A combined 91 confirmed Covid patients – including five on ventilators – were recorded at King George and Queen’s hospitals on Tuesday, (March 1).

The count dropped to 81 on February 25 and 26 - the lowest daily total since December 12.

On average, there were 89 Covid patients each day in the week from February 23 to March 1.

The latest figure compares with a total of 97 – including six on mechanical ventilation - across the hospitals on the previous Tuesday (February 22).

The average patients per day in the week to that date was 113 patients.

Barts Health

The trust, which runs five hospitals, recorded 155 confirmed Covid patients on Tuesday, including eight on ventilators.

This total was the lowest seen since December 18.

On the previous Tuesday, February 22, there were a combined 191 patients at the hospitals, with eight on mechanical ventilation.

The average daily count in the week from February 23 to March 1 was 168.

The previous week, the average across The Royal London, Mile End, Newham, Whipps Cross and St Bartholomew's hospitals was 199.