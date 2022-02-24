Here's how Covid patient numbers are looking at Queen's Hospital and others across east London - Credit: Ken Mears

Covid patient counts at east London hospitals were at their lowest since December this week as all remaining legal coronavirus restrictions were removed in England.

Here are the latest figures for the NHS trusts covering Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets:

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals

The combined number of patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid at the Queen’s and King George hospitals has dropped into double figures for the first time in more than two months.

A total of 99 beds - including five in critical care - were occupied by Covid patients across the two hospitals in Romford and Goodmayes yesterday (Wednesday, February 23).

This was after the daily count fell to 95 on Tuesday - the lowest since December 18 - according to government data.

BHRUT figures show there were 122 patients, with 10 in critical care beds, on the previous Wednesday (February 16).

Over the last week including yesterday, there was an average of 105 Covid patients each day across the two hospitals.

The average across the previous week, ending February 16, was 118 per day.

Barts Health

The trust recorded 198 patients with confirmed Covid on February 18, marking the first time a daily count of less than 200 had been seen since the 190 cases recorded on Boxing Day.

According to the latest available data, there were a combined 191 confirmed Covid patients across the five Barts Health hospitals four days later (February 22).

This included eight patients on ventilators.

That meant there was an average of 199 patients each day at the hospitals over the week up to Tuesday.

This followed a total count of 203 Covid patients across The Royal London, Mile End, Newham, Whipps Cross and St Bartholomew's hospitals last Thursday (February 17).

That day, nine patients were in critical care beds or receiving enhanced levels of oxygen.

On average, 225 Covid patients were being treated each day in the week ending February 17.