Delta variant Covid cases continue to rise throughout east London
- Credit: PA Wire/PA Images
The number of Delta variant Covid cases recorded has risen throughout east London, according to new data released by Public Health England (PHE).
Tower Hamlets has the highest total recorded Delta cases in east London, rising by another 245 (up 23 per cent) in the seven days up to July 7.
It has had a total of 1,364 Delta cases.
Newham rose 152 Delta cases to 762 in total and Redbridge went up 137 (a 30pc weekly increase) to 600 overall.
Havering increased by 79 Delta cases in the week, rising to 317 in total.
You may also want to watch:
Cases of the Delta variant have risen in Barking and Dagenham by 36pc in a week and now total 254.
Chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, Dr Jenny Harries said: "The data continues to show that the sharp increase in cases that we are seeing is not being followed by a similar increase in hospitalisation and death.
Most Read
- 1 Mosque denied permission to extend opening hours for third time
- 2 How much of the 'country’s most invasive plant' is in Romford?
- 3 Relatives frustrated as Queen’s Hospital battles bedbug infestation
- 4 Romford MP slammed for comments on Universal Credit uplift
- 5 'Priced out of Havering': Neighbours' fury as premiums soar after flooding
- 6 TOWIE star Mike Hassini appears in court with Hornchurch co-defendant
- 7 King Harold pub boarded up years after tragedy - but closure unconfirmed
- 8 Double defibrillator delight for Elm Park thanks to generous donation
- 9 Andrew Rosindell: 'Fighting to maintain Havering's Essex links'
- 10 'It's coming home': Romford school on England's bid for Euro 2020 glory
"This is because two doses of the available vaccines offer a high level of protection against the Delta variant.
“Getting both jabs is the best way to ensure you and the people you love remain safe, so we once again urge everyone to come forward as soon as they are eligible.
"As we approach the planned end of restrictions, we must remain cautious and careful.
“Cases are rising across the country, and whilst the vaccines offer excellent protection, they do not offer 100% protection.
"Be sensible, and follow ‘hands, face, space, fresh air’ at all times and make sure to get tested if required."