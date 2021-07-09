Delta variant Covid cases continue to rise throughout east London

Published: 6:21 PM July 9, 2021

Dr Jenny Harries urged people to come forward for their Covid jabs if eligible. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The number of Delta variant Covid cases recorded has risen throughout east London, according to new data released by Public Health England (PHE).

Tower Hamlets has the highest total recorded Delta cases in east London, rising by another 245 (up 23 per cent) in the seven days up to July 7.

It has had a total of 1,364 Delta cases.

Newham rose 152 Delta cases to 762 in total and Redbridge went up 137 (a 30pc weekly increase) to 600 overall.

Havering increased by 79 Delta cases in the week, rising to 317 in total.

Cases of the Delta variant have risen in Barking and Dagenham by 36pc in a week and now total 254.

Chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, Dr Jenny Harries said: "The data continues to show that the sharp increase in cases that we are seeing is not being followed by a similar increase in hospitalisation and death.

"This is because two doses of the available vaccines offer a high level of protection against the Delta variant.

“Getting both jabs is the best way to ensure you and the people you love remain safe, so we once again urge everyone to come forward as soon as they are eligible.

"As we approach the planned end of restrictions, we must remain cautious and careful.

“Cases are rising across the country, and whilst the vaccines offer excellent protection, they do not offer 100% protection.

"Be sensible, and follow ‘hands, face, space, fresh air’ at all times and make sure to get tested if required."