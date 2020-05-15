Search

Advanced search

Saint Francis Hospice: How do you give a reassuring smile from behind a mask?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 May 2020

Saint Francis Hospice nurse Nicola Stananought. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Saint Francis Hospice nurse Nicola Stananought. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Archant

In our weekly column from Saint Francis Hospice, clinical nurse specialist Nicola Stananought

Many of our patients express a clear wish that when they are less well, they want to remain in their own home; they want to be comfortable, they want their dignity maintained and they want their loved ones near.

It’s our aim as community clinical nurse specialists to help ensure this happens.

Covid-19 is certainly testing our abilities but I’m pleased to say we’re far from beaten!

I’ll admit that when I was asked to visit my first Covid-19 positive patient I was more than a little apprehensive. Thoughts of my own young family ran through my head as I donned my PPE on the patient’s driveway.

I knew the patient was going to be symptomatic; what I didn’t realise was just how familiar managing their symptoms would feel – an injection, some oxygen, a fan and a freshen up. Nothing I hadn’t encountered before.

What I hadn’t envisaged, however, was the need to find other ways to forge the deep human connection that is the very essence of palliative care.

You may also want to watch:

How do you give a reassuring smile from behind a facemask, hold a patient’s hand whilst wearing gloves, or give a relative a comforting hug whilst trying to maintain social distancing?

When witnessing what can be the most difficult time in a person’s life, it feels so alien to take a step back when we’ve always been the ones to take a step forward.

In these unprecedented times, our job is more challenging but definitely not impossible.

Team work has always been the foundation of what we do and I’m very proud and privileged to be able to say that I work with an amazingly dedicated and knowledgeable group of professionals both from within the hospice and outside – we couldn’t manage, more so now than ever before, without the help and support of district nursing teams, GPs and carers.

We are currently having to adapt the ways in which we work but in doing so we are still ensuring that our patient’s wishes are upheld.

Hence, those who want to stay at home can still feel 100per cent fully supported in doing just that.

The hospice is facing a funding crisis as a result of Covid-19 and our nurses need the support of the local community more than ever.

Please donate to our urgent appeal by visiting sfh.org.uk/nurse

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Tube and bus fares set to rise as TfL Rail and c2c resume full service

Tube journeys have fallen by 95per cent and bus use by 85pc. Picture: PA

Sanders School, Hornchurch, to change name back to Sanders Draper

Sanders School's headteacher who joined in 2018, Stuart Brooks, centre, with student presidents Sophie Collard, Tyrese Ryan, Jessica Carvalho and Funmi Lawal. Photo: Matt Clemenson

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford factory

Firefighters are tackling a fire in a wood factory in Hainault Road, Romford. Picture: Lee Wood

Priest of Harold Hill church dies due to coronavirus

Dr Biji Markose Chirathilattu dedicated his life to tirelessly supporting others. Picture: St Thomas JSOC

Drivers face waiting ‘several hours’ in queue outside Gerpins Lane tip

Drivers face waiting 'several hours' to get into the Gerpins Lane tip, Upminster. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Tube and bus fares set to rise as TfL Rail and c2c resume full service

Tube journeys have fallen by 95per cent and bus use by 85pc. Picture: PA

Sanders School, Hornchurch, to change name back to Sanders Draper

Sanders School's headteacher who joined in 2018, Stuart Brooks, centre, with student presidents Sophie Collard, Tyrese Ryan, Jessica Carvalho and Funmi Lawal. Photo: Matt Clemenson

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford factory

Firefighters are tackling a fire in a wood factory in Hainault Road, Romford. Picture: Lee Wood

Priest of Harold Hill church dies due to coronavirus

Dr Biji Markose Chirathilattu dedicated his life to tirelessly supporting others. Picture: St Thomas JSOC

Drivers face waiting ‘several hours’ in queue outside Gerpins Lane tip

Drivers face waiting 'several hours' to get into the Gerpins Lane tip, Upminster. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 16

Fallon Sherrock in action

Trophy-winning Dagenham captain Moore would love to meet up again

The 1980 FA Trophy Final Programme from the match between Dagenham and Mossley at Wembley Stadium on 17th May 1980

Football fans ‘ready to turn German’ with Bundesliga back

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller (right) applauds the fans after a Champions League match at Chelsea

Saint Francis Hospice: How do you give a reassuring smile from behind a mask?

Saint Francis Hospice nurse Nicola Stananought. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Hundreds of police hit London streets today in day of action

Volunteers and specials will be involved in community engagement, patrolling in parks, doing weapons sweeps and distributing crime prevention leaflets. Picture: PA
Drive 24