Get a picture-perfect smile with virtually invisible braces

There are four types of invisible braces available at Perfect Smile Spa: Smilelign, Six Month Smiles, Invisalign and Inman Aligner. Photo credit: Getty Images. Archant

Have you always wanted straighter teeth without uncomfortable, bulky metal braces? Gone are the days when braces were seen as something just for children or teenagers as more adults are opting to improve the look of their teeth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Perfect Smile Spa'’s near-invisible braces could help you improve your smile discreetly and quickly. Photo credit: Getty Images. Perfect Smile Spa'’s near-invisible braces could help you improve your smile discreetly and quickly. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Perfect Smile Spa is an award winning dental clinic in Hornchurch, Essex, offering general and cosmetic dentistry for over 70 years. They have featured regularly on TV including 'Extreme Makeover' and 'ITV's This Morning'.

We spoke to Perfect Smile Spa's cosmetic dentist, Dr. Jas Sagoo to find out what type of braces could be right for you.

Before braces at Perfect Smile Spa (left), and after braces at Perfect Smile Spa (right). Photo credit: Perfect Smile Spa. Before braces at Perfect Smile Spa (left), and after braces at Perfect Smile Spa (right). Photo credit: Perfect Smile Spa.

Smilelign

Smilelign works by gently moving your teeth into place using removable clear aligners, worn for at least 20 hours a day for two weeks at a time. After two weeks you're given a new set. Unlike traditional braces, Smilelign doesn't use any wires or brackets. They're virtually invisible and have been carefully designed to move your teeth little by little until they reach the final position prescribed by the dentist.

Dr. Sagoo said: "We're proud to offer Smilelign at Perfect Smile Spa. We design a straightening programme for you that can quickly correct issues like crooked or rotated teeth and minor gaps between the teeth.

One of the biggest benefits of Smilelign is that they can be removed, allowing you to eat freely and maintain good oral health. They also won't affect your speech. Length of treatment is dependent on the amount of tooth movement required."

Six month smiles

Perfect Smile Spa also offers 'Six Month Smiles', a brace that combines all of the advantages a clear brace can give you. Dr. Sagoo said: "If you want quick results, 'Six Month Smiles' is an excellent choice because it can help you achieve a healthy and beautiful smile within just six months. A comfortable, clear, fixed brace formed of special titanium wires is fitted to your teeth to move them into position quickly and safely."

Most adults are suitable candidates and it's suitable for children aged 15 and above. There are four types of invisible braces available at the practice - they also offer Invisalign and Inman Aligner.

A retainer, either fixed or removable, is needed to prevent your teeth from moving back to their original position. Dr. Sagoo told us: "After having braces you'll need to wear retainers for life to ensure your teeth stay straight. We offer fixed and removable retainers. For fixed retainers, a wire is bonded to the back of your upper or lower front teeth.

"The removable retainer is transparent and we recommend you wear it day and night for the first six months, only taking it out to eat and brush your teeth. After that we recommend you wear it every night."

Perfect Smile Spa offers a complimentary teeth whitening treatment to all patients once their braces have been removed, or in the case of Smilelign, once they no longer need to be worn. Dr. Sagoo said: "We understand the amazing impact a beautiful, healthy smile has on a person which is why we've made our treatments as affordable as possible. We offer a 0pc finance option so you can spread the cost."

Perfect Smile Spa offers a free consultation before any treatment, giving you the opportunity to ask questions and discuss which type of brace is best for you.

Visit Perfect Smile Spa at 132a High Street, Hornchurch, Essex, get in touch on 01708 442 114 or visit perfectsmilespa.com to find out more.