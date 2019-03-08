Search

Advanced search

Get a picture-perfect smile with virtually invisible braces

PUBLISHED: 16:01 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 14 October 2019

There are four types of invisible braces available at Perfect Smile Spa: Smilelign, Six Month Smiles, Invisalign and Inman Aligner. Photo credit: Getty Images.

There are four types of invisible braces available at Perfect Smile Spa: Smilelign, Six Month Smiles, Invisalign and Inman Aligner. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Archant

Have you always wanted straighter teeth without uncomfortable, bulky metal braces? Gone are the days when braces were seen as something just for children or teenagers as more adults are opting to improve the look of their teeth.

Perfect Smile Spa'’s near-invisible braces could help you improve your smile discreetly and quickly. Photo credit: Getty Images.Perfect Smile Spa'’s near-invisible braces could help you improve your smile discreetly and quickly. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Perfect Smile Spa is an award winning dental clinic in Hornchurch, Essex, offering general and cosmetic dentistry for over 70 years. They have featured regularly on TV including 'Extreme Makeover' and 'ITV's This Morning'.

We spoke to Perfect Smile Spa's cosmetic dentist, Dr. Jas Sagoo to find out what type of braces could be right for you.

Before braces at Perfect Smile Spa (left), and after braces at Perfect Smile Spa (right). Photo credit: Perfect Smile Spa.Before braces at Perfect Smile Spa (left), and after braces at Perfect Smile Spa (right). Photo credit: Perfect Smile Spa.

Smilelign

Smilelign works by gently moving your teeth into place using removable clear aligners, worn for at least 20 hours a day for two weeks at a time. After two weeks you're given a new set. Unlike traditional braces, Smilelign doesn't use any wires or brackets. They're virtually invisible and have been carefully designed to move your teeth little by little until they reach the final position prescribed by the dentist.

Dr. Sagoo said: "We're proud to offer Smilelign at Perfect Smile Spa. We design a straightening programme for you that can quickly correct issues like crooked or rotated teeth and minor gaps between the teeth.

One of the biggest benefits of Smilelign is that they can be removed, allowing you to eat freely and maintain good oral health. They also won't affect your speech. Length of treatment is dependent on the amount of tooth movement required."

Six month smiles

Perfect Smile Spa also offers 'Six Month Smiles', a brace that combines all of the advantages a clear brace can give you. Dr. Sagoo said: "If you want quick results, 'Six Month Smiles' is an excellent choice because it can help you achieve a healthy and beautiful smile within just six months. A comfortable, clear, fixed brace formed of special titanium wires is fitted to your teeth to move them into position quickly and safely."

Most adults are suitable candidates and it's suitable for children aged 15 and above. There are four types of invisible braces available at the practice - they also offer Invisalign and Inman Aligner.

A retainer, either fixed or removable, is needed to prevent your teeth from moving back to their original position. Dr. Sagoo told us: "After having braces you'll need to wear retainers for life to ensure your teeth stay straight. We offer fixed and removable retainers. For fixed retainers, a wire is bonded to the back of your upper or lower front teeth.

"The removable retainer is transparent and we recommend you wear it day and night for the first six months, only taking it out to eat and brush your teeth. After that we recommend you wear it every night."

Perfect Smile Spa offers a complimentary teeth whitening treatment to all patients once their braces have been removed, or in the case of Smilelign, once they no longer need to be worn. Dr. Sagoo said: "We understand the amazing impact a beautiful, healthy smile has on a person which is why we've made our treatments as affordable as possible. We offer a 0pc finance option so you can spread the cost."

Perfect Smile Spa offers a free consultation before any treatment, giving you the opportunity to ask questions and discuss which type of brace is best for you.

Visit Perfect Smile Spa at 132a High Street, Hornchurch, Essex, get in touch on 01708 442 114 or visit perfectsmilespa.com to find out more.

Most Read

Romford man jailed for two and a half years for attempted Brentwood burglaries

Brett Parker has been handed a two and a half year jail sentence after he was caught on CCTV attempting to break into properties in Brentwood. Picture: Essex Police

Queen’s Hospital midwives star in episode of MTV’s Young and Pregnant

Rhiannon, a member of BHRUT's maternity team, has starred in an episode of MTV's Young and Pregnant this week, helping Alisha give birth. Picture: BHRUT/MTV

Teenagers from Rainham and Dagenham and 26-year-old Stratford man arrested on suspicion of burglary offences

Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

Can you help Essex Police find 25-year-old with Romford links who is wanted on recall to prison?

Essex Police are seeking any information that can help them find Robert Davanzo, who is known to have links to Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Amber weather warning issued for thunderstorms and heavy rain across London

Londoners can expect flash flooding, heavy rain and thunderstorms today. Picture: Owen Humphreys

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Romford man jailed for two and a half years for attempted Brentwood burglaries

Brett Parker has been handed a two and a half year jail sentence after he was caught on CCTV attempting to break into properties in Brentwood. Picture: Essex Police

Queen’s Hospital midwives star in episode of MTV’s Young and Pregnant

Rhiannon, a member of BHRUT's maternity team, has starred in an episode of MTV's Young and Pregnant this week, helping Alisha give birth. Picture: BHRUT/MTV

Teenagers from Rainham and Dagenham and 26-year-old Stratford man arrested on suspicion of burglary offences

Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

Can you help Essex Police find 25-year-old with Romford links who is wanted on recall to prison?

Essex Police are seeking any information that can help them find Robert Davanzo, who is known to have links to Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Amber weather warning issued for thunderstorms and heavy rain across London

Londoners can expect flash flooding, heavy rain and thunderstorms today. Picture: Owen Humphreys

Latest from the Romford Recorder

FA Trophy: Teams learn first qualifying round opponents

Michael Dixon nets Barking's winner against Guernsey (pic Terry Gilbert)

Forward Ranson insisted it was not good enough as Raiders suffered two defeats

Raiders forward Jacob Ranson looks to clear the puck against Leeds Chiefs (Pic: John Scott)

Baker remains positive despite another defeat for Leopards

Essex & Herts Leopards' Hafeez Abdul. Picture: Essex & Herts Leopards

Daggers attacker Balanta is pleased to extend his deal as they look to move forward

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Ice hockey: Cardiff Fire 2 Raiders 7

Tommy Huggett and George Gell (pic Nikki Day)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists