Numbers of Covid patients in hospital and on ventilators accelerates at BHRUT, but deaths remain low

London Covid cases soar, Covid bed and ventilator occupancy accelerates but deaths remain low. Picture: Adriana Elgueta Adriana Elgueta

The number of beds occupied by Covid-19 patients has crept up to 46 in Queen’s Hospital, Romford and King George, Goodmayes.

The last time this number of hospital beds was occupied by coronavirus-postive patients at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Trust (BHRUT) was May 28.

The number of Covid-19 hospitalisations dipped under 10 on July 6 for the first time since the pandemic began, and remained below 10 in both hospitals at any one time until August 30. Neither hospital has had zero Covid-19 patients since March but did reach just one patient for two days in July - 26 and 27.

By comparison, at the height of the pandemic on April 22, the trust had 245 people in hospital with Covid-19.

Admissions have crept up from 11 on September 1 to 44, recorded on October 1, the last date available for coronavirus hospital numbers.

At the trust, on October 1, there were 10 Covid-19 patients on ventilators – numbers have began to increase more significantly in September, reaching five in mid-September compared to just one on September 1.

The last time the trust recorded 10 was June 5.

From August 6 to August 16 there was no one on a ventilator at either hospital. The highest number of patients on ventilators recorded was 67 on April 21.

So far, nine patients with coronavirus are confirmed to have died last week – October 4-11. It is likely that more deaths from last week will be announced as they are processed in the coming days.

Deaths remain relatively low, with no more than a couple a day if that, since early September.

From July 14 to September 5 there were no Covid-19 deaths at the trust.

The number of people testing positive for cases is soaring in London but at the moment the number of deaths still remains low compared to during the pandemic’s first wave.

It is thought infections are more prevalent among young people, particularly after outbreaks in schools, but there are fears they will spread to more vulnerable groups as the second wave progresses.

Havering currently has recorded 76 positive tests per 100,000 people in the latest week October 2 to October 8 - the average area in England had 79.

There were new 197 positive tests, a jump of 50 compared to the previous week.

Rebridge has 108 positive tests per 100,000 people in the same week – 331 new cases, a jump of 82.

One of the worst hit places in the UK, Manchester has 478 positive tests per 100,000 people with 2,641 new cases, but that is a decrease of 90 since the week before.