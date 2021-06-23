Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics coming to Havering

Published: 4:37 PM June 23, 2021

Two vaccination walk-in centres - at Raphael House in the Victoria Centre and at Hornchurch Library - will be in operation over the coming days. - Credit: PA

Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics are coming to Havering.

There will be two separate clinics, one of which - at Raphael House in the Victoria Centre - starts tomorrow (Thursday, June 24).

Intended for those aged 18 to 29 who are yet to receive their first dose, this clinic will also run on Saturday (June 26).

People are free to walk in tomorrow between 10am and 12 noon and 2pm and 4pm.

On Saturday, the Pettits Lane clinic will run from 10am to 5pm.

Over the weekend, there will also be a second clinic at the Hornchurch Library in North Street.

Those eligible can attend between 12.30pm and 6.30pm on Saturday (June 26) and 8.30am and 6.30pm on Sunday (June 27).

Both clinics are using the Pfizer vaccine.

These clinics are part of a drive to get greater numbers of over 18s vaccinated, following on from the successful mass vaccination clinic held at the London Stadium last weekend.

Dr Jagan John, chair of NHS North East London Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "Every vaccination delivered represents another positive step forward in protecting our communities, saving thousands of lives and giving the entire country hope for a brighter future."

For more information, visit https://www.eastlondonhcp.nhs.uk/ourplans/covid-19-vaccination-programme.htm











