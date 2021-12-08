Here is the number and rate of Covid jabs in your London borough - Credit: PA

On December 8 last year, 90-year-old Margaret Keenan received a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry.

It was the first Covid vaccine administered in the UK - and the world, outside of clinical trials, according to the government.

One year on, more than 50 million people across the UK have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

More than 118,630,000 jabs have been administered in total when counting all doses, according to government figures.

But how many people in your borough have had first, second and third or booster jabs?

Here's a breakdown of the number of doses administered; the percentage of people who have had each jab, and where this percentage ranks out of 315 local authorities across England (with 1 being the highest).

The figures outlined cover those aged 12 and older, and are calculated up to last Sunday, December 5:

Covid vaccines in East London boroughs

Barking and Dagenham

First doses: 127,507 (63.1% - ranked 307th)

Second doses: 112,352 (55.6% - 309th)

Third doses: 34,132 (16.9% - 310th)

Havering

First doses: 181,224 (77.4% - ranked 246th)

Second doses: 167,586 (71.6% - 236th)

Third doses: 77,253 (33% - 206th)

Newham

First doses: 230,670 (60.4% - ranked 313th)

Second doses: 203,202 (53.2% - 314th)

Third doses: 49,641 (13% - 314th)

Redbridge

First doses: 207,988 (69.5% - ranked 285th)

Second doses: 186,853 (62.5% - 288th)

Third doses: 65,772 (22% - 290th)

Tower Hamlets

First doses: 223,033 (64.8% - ranked 303rd)

Second doses: 198,759 (57.8% - 305th)

Third doses: 38,137 (11.1% - 315th)

Covid vaccines in North London boroughs

Barnet

First doses: 271,716 (70.5% - ranked 281st)

Second doses: 246,145 (63.9% - 280th)

Third doses: 106,573 (27.7% - 258th)

Brent

First doses: 233,989 (62.2% - ranked 310th)

Second doses: 208,659 (55.5% - 310th)

Third doses: 70,335 (18.7% - 301st)

Camden

First doses: 168,098 (62.4% - ranked 309th)

Second doses: 149,146 (55.4% - 311th)

Third doses: 50,503 (18.7% - 302nd)

Hackney and City of London

First doses: 183,718 (62% - ranked 311th)

Second doses: 166,071 (56.1% - 308th)

Third doses: 41,536 (14% - 313th)

Haringey

First doses: 179,703 (62.9% - ranked 308th)

Second doses: 161,956 (56.7% - 307th)

Third doses: 50,864 (17.8% - 307th)

Islington

First doses: 160,391 (63.2% - ranked 306th)

Second doses: 144,568 (57% - 306th)

Third doses: 42,226 (16.6% - 311th)

Westminster

First doses: 162,244 (59.6% - ranked 315th)

Second doses: 144,238 (53% - 315th)

Third doses: 47,138 (17.3% - 309th)

A number of east and north boroughs were ranked among the worst local authorities nationally for jabs as a percentage of population.

However, they ranked significantly higher for the numbers of jabs administered, due to the large populations in these boroughs.

For example, Tower Hamlets was the worst ranked local authority for the percentage of the population who have received third jabs and in the bottom 12 for both first and second dose rates.

But it was in the top 40 nationally for both the number of first and second jabs administered.