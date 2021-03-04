Covid vaccination hub opens at Romford shopping centre

Published: 3:00 PM March 4, 2021

A Covid vaccination centre has opened at a Romford shopping centre.

A unit at the Liberty Shopping Centre is hosting the facility, which is open seven days a week from 8am until 8pm.

Attendance is by appointment only and people will be contacted to attend for their jab according to the government's priority list.

The vaccine centre has been set up by North East London NHS Foundation Trust (NELFT).

Jacqui Van Rossum, NELFT's executive director for integrated care (London), said: “Getting the Romford vaccination centre up and running in a matter of weeks is true testament and reflection of how dedicated and passionate staff at NELFT truly are."

Liberty manager Jonathan Poole added: “We are pleased to be able to accommodate a Covid vaccination centre here at The Liberty, and we look forward to welcoming our local community over the coming weeks and months.”