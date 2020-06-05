Three quarters of coronavirus patients at Queen’s and King George Hospital recover

Coronavirus survivor Donald Kingerley, pictured with his wife Ursula, was clapped out of Queen's Hospital in April. Picture: Claire Bannister Claire Bannister

More than three quarters of Covid patients at King George and Queen’s hospitals have recovered so far.

Barking, Redbridge and Havering University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), which manages the two hospitals in Goodmayes and Romford, has seen 1,453 patients recover so far.

This is compared to the 414 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed by the trust since the start of the pandemic three months ago.

A total of 29 patients are still being treated at the hospital, a BHRUT spokesperson confirmed yesterday.

The number of recovered patients, which is updated weekly, increased by 61 people this week.

Videos on social media show staff from Queen’s Hospital, where patients are sent to recover once they are in less danger, clapping for people as they are wheeled out of the ward.

BHRUT has seen almost 200 fewer patients die than neighbouring Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs more than double the number of hospitals and is the worst-affected in London.

Nationally, as of this evening, the death toll is 40,261 - up 357 on yesterday.