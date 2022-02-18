Here's how many Covid patients are in hospitals across east London, including Queen's in Romford (pictured) - Credit: Archant

A plateau in Covid patient numbers at east London hospitals continued this week.

King George Hospital in Goodmayes and Queen's Hospital in Romford had a combined 122 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid yesterday (Wednesday, February 16).

This is five fewer than seven days earlier and down 12 from 134 cases on February 2, according to data from Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

The latest figure includes 10 people in critical care - the same number as the previous Wednesday.

Of the current cases, 13 were diagnosed in the previous 24 hours.

Barts Health NHS Trust had a total of 203 confirmed Covid patients across its five hospitals as of today (February 17).

This compares with a combined 273 cases at the hospitals - The Royal London, Mile End, Newham, Whipps Cross and St Bartholomew's - on February 8.

A total of nine patients are currently being treated in critical care beds or are receiving enhanced levels of oxygen.