News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

Have Covid patient numbers fallen in east London hospitals this week?

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:28 AM February 18, 2022
Queen's Hospital is run by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Pic: Ken

Here's how many Covid patients are in hospitals across east London, including Queen's in Romford (pictured) - Credit: Archant

A plateau in Covid patient numbers at east London hospitals continued this week.

King George Hospital in Goodmayes and Queen's Hospital in Romford had a combined 122 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid yesterday (Wednesday, February 16).

This is five fewer than seven days earlier and down 12 from 134 cases on February 2, according to data from Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

The latest figure includes 10 people in critical care - the same number as the previous Wednesday.

Of the current cases, 13 were diagnosed in the previous 24 hours.

Barts Health NHS Trust had a total of 203 confirmed Covid patients across its five hospitals as of today (February 17).

This compares with a combined 273 cases at the hospitals - The Royal London, Mile End, Newham, Whipps Cross and St Bartholomew's - on February 8.

A total of nine patients are currently being treated in critical care beds or are receiving enhanced levels of oxygen.

London Live News
Data
Coronavirus
East London News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 03/10/14 of an NHS hospital ward. The Stay At Home messaging employed by the Govern

London Live News

Latest Covid patient numbers in east London hospitals

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Chatteris Avenue in Romford

Court Watch

Inquest opens for Romford man who was found dead at home

Charles Thomson

person
Stacey and Jon's bedroom

Havering Council

'We lost everything': Rainham family calls for help after house fire

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Rhonda May, whose garden overlooks the Lidl site, complained of being woken up at 4.30am by construc

Retail

Residents disturbed by supermarket's late night deliveries, woman claims

Daniel Gayne

person