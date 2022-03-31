East London hospitals saw the most Covid patients on a single day since mid-February this week, amid fluctuating case numbers.

Here is the latest daily count data, which records how many confirmed Covid patients were occupying hospital beds each day, for east London NHS trusts:

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals

A combined 127 Covid patients were reported at King George and Queen’s hospitals yesterday – Wednesday, March 30 – according to the trust’s own published data.

This was the highest count on a single day since the same number was recorded on February 9.

Nineteen of those cases were newly diagnosed in the previous 24 hours, while there were no Covid patients in critical care yesterday.

The latest government data – up to March 29 – reveals there were 125 Covid patients on Tuesday compared with 106 seven days earlier.

Both figures included three people on ventilators.

The average daily count for the seven days from last Thursday to yesterday was 115.

By comparison, the average for the week ending Tuesday, March 22 was 105.

Barts Health

There was a combined 225 Covid patients, including 10 people on ventilators, at the five hospitals managed by the trust on Tuesday - March 29.

This was the highest count on a single day in exactly six weeks, although there was nearly as many (224) on March 17.

The latest figure compares with the total of 212 patients – including three on ventilators – reported at the Royal London, Mile End, Newham, Whipps Cross and St Bartholomew's hospitals on Tuesday of last week.

Daily counts then fell five days in a row to 183 on Sunday - March 27 - before beginning to rise again this week.

As a result, the average daily total for the week to Tuesday was 199.

Over the previous seven days, to March 22, the average was 213 Covid patients a day.