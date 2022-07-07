A nurse checks on a patient suffering with Covid-19 on a critical care unit - Credit: PA Images

Covid patient numbers in east London hospitals continue to rise following a recent surge in infections across the country, figures show.

We looked at the latest government data - up to Tuesday, July 5 - for the NHS trusts serving Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.

Here is a snapshot of the confirmed Covid patient numbers and hospital admissions reported by those trusts, compared with the previous week.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals

A total of 46 Covid patients were in the trust's hospitals on Tuesday this week.

This was seven more than were reported across Queen’s and King George hospitals on the previous Tuesday, June 28.

The highest daily count for the latest week was 51 on July 2 and the lowest was 35 on June 29.

On average, there were 43 Covid patients in the trust’s hospitals each day in the week ending on Tuesday, July 5.

This rose from an average of 31 for the previous week.

In the seven days up to last Sunday, July 3, a total of 38 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital.

There were 25 admissions in the previous week, ending June 26.

Barts Health

The trust reported 149 Covid patients across its five hospitals on Tuesday - the most on a single day for two months.

On the previous Tuesday, June 28, there was a combined total of 125 at the Royal London, Mile End, Newham, Whipps Cross and St Bartholomew's hospitals.

An average of 132 beds were occupied by Covid patients each day in the week ending on Tuesday, July 5.

The average per day for the previous week was 113.

A total of 129 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in the seven days up to last Sunday, July 3.

There were 106 admissions the previous week, ending June 26.