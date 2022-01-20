News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

Patients with Covid in east London hospitals fall after rising for weeks

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:34 PM January 20, 2022
Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

The number of patients with Covid across east London hospitals, including Queen's in Romford, has fallen since last week - Credit: Ken Mears

The number of patients with Covid in east London hospitals has begun to fall, data suggests.

Data snapshots from Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) and Barts Health show a decrease in confirmed cases across hospitals compared with seven days earlier, following several consecutive week-on-week increases.

BHRUT, which runs Queen’s Hospital in Romford and King George Hospital in Goodmayes, was treating 185 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid yesterday (January 19).

This was a 16 per cent drop from the 221 cases recorded a week earlier.

The latest figure includes 16 people in critical care beds - down from 19 the previous Wednesday.

Barts Health yesterday had a total of 330 patients with confirmed Covid across its five hospitals, which include The Royal London in Whitechapel, Mile End Hospital and Newham Hospital in Plaistow.

This was down from 392 last week - also a 16pc decrease.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man and woman arrested following Hornchurch stabbing
  2. 2 Construction company asks to make changes to approved 40-flat development in Romford
  3. 3 Rainham road closed as tactic to stop flytipping
  1. 4 Plan for homes next to listed Hornchurch water tower rumoured to cover monks’ escape tunnel
  2. 5 Two Havering councillors to stand down at next election
  3. 6 Mum-of-two honoured by US president Joe Biden
  4. 7 Tribute paid to father one year after death in council hostel
  5. 8 'Government should rethink their plans': Masks still required on TfL
  6. 9 'Pupils love coming here': Romford primary school retains 'good' rating
  7. 10 Fight to stop 'destruction' of trees sees another promise made to postpone railway works

Of the current patients with Covid, 29 were in critical care beds or receiving enhanced levels of oxygen - compared to 42 the previous Wednesday.

Neither data set make a distinction between patients who were hospitalised with Covid and those who tested positive after being admitted.

London Live News
Data
Coronavirus
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Clever Tots

Nursery suspended from providing childcare 'due to concerns'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The borough’s most profitable camera is installed at the exit of B&Q Romford onto Tangent Link, Harold Hill. 

Havering Council

Havering drivers pay more than £12m in traffic fines in less than a decade

Josh Mellor Local Democracy Reporter

person
Hornchurch high street

Taco Bell asks permission to open at ex-Thomas Cook site in Hornchurch

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
St Edward The Confessor Roman Catholic church

Havering Council

Plans submitted to demolish part of Grade-II listed church site

Daniel Gayne

person