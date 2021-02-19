News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

Covid deaths continue to fall at Queen's and King George hospitals

person

Tom Ambrose

Published: 2:08 PM February 19, 2021   
Queen's and King George Hospital are both run by the trust. Picture credit: Archant.

Queen's and King George Hospital are both run by the trust. Picture credit: Archant. - Credit: Archant

The number of people dying of Covid at Queen's and King George hospitals each week is decreasing, according to the latest data.

In the seven days up to Wednesday (February 17), 48 people died across both hospitals, having tested positive for the virus in the past four weeks.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) also confirmed that 170 people recovered and were discharged last week.

The numbers represent a decline in the number of deaths in recent weeks and months at the two hospitals in Romford and Goodmayes.

There are now only 17 people being treated for coronavirus in intensive care, out of the 156 patients with the virus.

You may also want to watch:

This means the trust's critical care bed capacity now stands at 82 per cent - the lowest it has been in a number of weeks.

Most Read

  1. 1 Homeless people receive Covid vaccine at YMCA Romford
  2. 2 Upminster killer boasted about hacking teen to death with machete in street
  3. 3 Havering residents to face council tax increase
  1. 4 Can you help return keys of stolen disability car found in Romford?
  2. 5 More Redbridge and Havering people vaccinated than anywhere else in east London
  3. 6 Three held after police carry out drugs warrant in South Hornchurch
  4. 7 Hospital investigating claim nurses 'ignored' fainting and vomiting woman
  5. 8 New signing Glenn Billing excited to be back where it started at Raiders
  6. 9 Covid deaths continue to fall at Queen's and King George hospitals
  7. 10 Electrician cleared of manslaughter but guilty of health and safety breach
Coronavirus
Queen's Hospital
King George Hospital
Havering News
Redbridge News
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

John Scott

Ice Hockey

‘You wear it well’: Rod Stewart's son Liam dons Raiders shirt

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Friends and colleagues of PC Sukh Singh have paid tribute to "one of the good guys" who died after contracting Covid-19, aged 46. 

Metropolitan Police

Tributes to 'top bloke' police officer died from Covid-19 at 46

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Ockendon Kennels, North Ockendon

Developer to pay council £462k instead of providing affordable homes on...

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
London General Omnibus Company c. 1903

Nostalgia

Heritage: Romford's first bus service

Andy Grant

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus