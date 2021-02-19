Covid deaths continue to fall at Queen's and King George hospitals

Published: 2:08 PM February 19, 2021

Queen's and King George Hospital are both run by the trust. Picture credit: Archant. - Credit: Archant

The number of people dying of Covid at Queen's and King George hospitals each week is decreasing, according to the latest data.

In the seven days up to Wednesday (February 17), 48 people died across both hospitals, having tested positive for the virus in the past four weeks.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) also confirmed that 170 people recovered and were discharged last week.

The numbers represent a decline in the number of deaths in recent weeks and months at the two hospitals in Romford and Goodmayes.

There are now only 17 people being treated for coronavirus in intensive care, out of the 156 patients with the virus.

You may also want to watch:

This means the trust's critical care bed capacity now stands at 82 per cent - the lowest it has been in a number of weeks.