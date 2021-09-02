Covid cases rise at Queen’s and King George Hospitals

Published: 12:08 PM September 2, 2021

The number of patients with confirmed Covid-19 at Queen’s and King George Hospitals has risen by ten in a week.

Figures released yesterday, September 1, revealed that there were 70 in-patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 at the two hospitals, compared with the 60 reported on the previous Wednesday, August 25.

The figures were published by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust (BHRUT), which runs King George in Goodmayes and Queen’s in Romford.

The hospitals admitted 12 patients with newly diagnosed Covid-19 in the 24 hours prior to the release and have six Covid-19 patients in critical care.

Critical care capacity, excluding neonatal intensive care unit beds, is at 98.11 per cent, up from 96.08pc the week prior.

However, staff absence rates have dropped over the course of the week.

Staff absence is currently at 267 (3.58pc), down from 308 (4.12pc) last week.

Of those staff who are absent, 10 are in isolation and 14 have tested positive for Covid-19.

Over the course of the pandemic, 1,657 patients who died at the hospitals had a positive Covid-19 test result within 28 days of death.

Meanwhile, 5,412 patients with Covid-19 have recovered and been discharged.