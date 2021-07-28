Covid stats show cases rising across east London boroughs

Published: 4:28 PM July 28, 2021 Updated: 5:12 PM July 28, 2021

Data shows that the number of Covid cases spiked across east London boroughs during a couple of weeks in July.

Covid-19 figures released on Friday, July 23 show that in Tower Hamlets, the number of cases rose from 350 per 100,000 people in the seven days before July 11 to 480 per 100,000 in the week before July 18.

Similarly, in Havering, Covid infections per 100,000 of population went from 241 in that first period to 433 the following week.

Barking and Dagenham also saw a rise in cases - from 226 to 326 per 100,000 people over the fortnight.

In Newham, the prevalence of Covid in the seven days ending on July 11 was 319 per 100,000, and 204 per 100,000 the following week.

You may also want to watch:

Redbridge paints a similar picture; Covid cases rose from 236 per 100,000 in the first period to 292 the next week.



