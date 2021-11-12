News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
The number of Covid patients at Queen's and King George hospitals this week

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:19 PM November 12, 2021
Covid-19 cases at Queen's and King George hospitals have fallen for the second consecutive week.

As of Wednesday - November 10 - there were 55 patients with confirmed Covid-19 at the hospitals in Goodmayes and Romford.

This was down from 64 cases from the previous week, Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) figures show.

Six Covid patients were being treated in critical care this week - one less than seven days earlier.

In total, 85.96pc of critical care beds are being used, down from 89.47pc the previous week.

The decline in Covid cases follows a spike in cases in late October, when the number of patients more than doubled in a fortnight.

A total of 1,724 people have now died at the two BHRUT hospitals during the pandemic, having tested positive to Covid within 28 days of death.

A further 5,837 Covid patients have recovered and been discharged.

